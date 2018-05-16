BOL Centrepieces Buffalo Cauli Wings 435g

Product Description
- With a crispy polenta crumb and the ultimate BBQ sauce
- Share your spicy buffalo cauli-wings
- There are hundreds of ways to make meals with our BOL Sharing Bites. Show us how you paired yours.
- Our Spicy Buffalo Cauliflower wings are a perfect addition to a summer BBQ or dinner party. Pre-marinated in a spicy buffalo sauce, and then coated with a crispy polenta crumb, enjoy as a delicious side, on top of your taco or as a sharing plate (for those who have a generous spirit).
- Make Veg the Main Event
- Like most people I grew up being told to eat more veg. It turns out my Mum was right. Plant based foods not only taste amazing but are better for our wellbeing and kinder to the planet. Our mission is simple: we want to make it easy for everyone to enjoy eating more plants. Whatever the occasion. Eat plants, love life.
- Paul, Founder
- Better for you, kinder to the planet.
- Certified B Corporation - BOL is now proudly a certified B Corp company. Which means we Corporation believe in using business as a force for good. To find out more visit bolfoods.com
- With a crispy polenta crumb
- The ultimate BBQ sauce
- 100% Plant Powered
- Low in saturated fat
- Sharing Made Easy & Delicous
- Perfect for Sharing
- Chilli rating - Spicy - 3
- Just plants, made delicious
- Nothing artificial
- Up to 3 of your 5-a-day
- Pack size: 435G
Information
Ingredients
Cauliflower (75%), BBQ Sauce (11%) (Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Glucose Syrup, Tomato Paste, Modified Starch, Garlic Puree, Dried Onion, Yeast Extract (Yeast Extract, Salt), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Smoked Water, Smoke Flavouring), Buffalo Crumb (8%) (Maize, Sugar, Acids (Sodium Siacetate, Citric Acid, Malic Acid), Dried Garlic, Maize Starch, Salt, Non-Dairy Creamer (High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Glucose Syrup, Modified Maize Starch), Dried Onion, Chilli Powder, Thickener (Guar Gum), Natural Flavourings, Capsicum Extract, Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Natural Jalapeno Flavouring), (Buffalo Oil (6%) Vegetable Oils (Rapeseed Oil, Shea Oil), Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar Powder (Spirit Vinegar, Maltodextrin), Ground Spices (Paprika, Chilli Powder, White Pepper), Sugar, Dried Garlic, Natural Flavouring, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Natural Garlic Flavouring, Natural Capsicum Flavouring)
Allergy Information
- May contain Peanuts, Nuts, Celery, Soya & Sesame For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, eat within 24 hours. Once opened, eat within 24 hours.For use by date see front of pack.
Cooking Instructions
Oven cook
Instructions: How to cook your sharing bites
Remove sleeve, sachet and film. Place wings on a baking tray and oven cook at 190°C fan for 20-25 mins. Shake the tray and then cook for a further 10-15 mins at 210°C fan
Oven cooked from chilled. Pre-heat oven to 190°C Fan/190°C/Gas mark 7
Remove sleeve, sachet & film
190 °C Fan 20-25 mins
Empty wings onto a baking tray and place in the centre of the oven & cook for 20-25 minutes 210°C Fan 10-15 mins
After 20-25 mins, shake the tray and cook for a further 10-15 mins at 210°C/230°C/Gas mark 8
Dunk into our ultimate BBQ sauce
All cooking appliances vary. This is a quide only.
Always ensure your food is piping hot before eating.
Produce of
Made in the UK in small batches
Preparation and Usage
- Dare to share
- Want to make tasty tacos out of your cauli wings? Roughly chop red cabbage, avocado and chillies. Load into tortilla wraps with your spicy buffalo cauli-wings. Drizzle with the ultimate BBQ sauce, a sprinkling of coriander and a squeeze of lime. Serve and share with friends and family, if you dare.
- Perfect for sharing, our cauli-wings come pre-marinated in a spicy buffalo sauce and coated with a crispy polenta crumb.
- Serve your buffalo cauliwings with a delicious drizzle of our ultimate BBQ sauce, or pop them in a soft tortilla wrap for some tasty tacos.
- Then jazz it up
- Some tangy pickled red onion
- Extra kick
- Sliced green chillies
- Fresh coriander
Name and address
- BOL,
- The Veg Pad,
- 2 Eastbourne Terrace,
- London,
- W2 6LG,
- UK.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- BOL Foods,
- 51 Bracken Rd,
- D18CV48,
- Dublin,
- Ireland.
Net Contents
435g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per half pack (218g)
|RI* per serving
|Energy kJ
|506
|1102
|6%
|Energy kcal
|120
|262
|6%
|Fat
|5.2
|11.0
|7%
|of which saturates
|0.7
|1.4
|3%
|Carbohydrate
|15.0
|32.0
|6%
|of which sugars
|8.4
|18.0
|9%
|Fibre
|1.8
|3.9
|Protein
|2.3
|5.0
|5%
|Salt
|0.74
|1.60
|12%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
