Heat & Enjoy Pizza Bites 160G

1/2 of a pack
- Energy
- 1034kJ
- 248kcal
- 12%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 14.4g
- 21%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 7.0g
- 35%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 2.7g
- 3%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 1.03g
- 17%of the reference intake
high
high
low
medium
Product Description
- Gouda full fat semi-hard cheese, full fat soft cheese and mozzarella full fat soft cheese bite with a tomato sauce centre coated in an oregano, parsley and red pepper crumb.
- Three cheese bites coated in a crisp oregano & parsley breadcrumb filled with tomato sauce
- Pack size: 160G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Gouda Full Fat Semi-Hard Cheese (Milk) (22%), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (19%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Tomato Sauce [Water, Tomato, Tomato Paste, Tomato Juice, Balsamic Vinegar of Modena [White Wine Vinegar, Grape Must Concentrate, Preservative (Potassium Metabisulphite)], Olive Oil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Sugar, Salt, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Basil, Black Pepper], Mozzarella Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk) (6%), Salt, Dried Red Pepper, Oregano, Parsley, Potato Starch, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Wheat Starch, Cornflour, Sunflower Oil, Tomato Powder, Yeast, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Sugar, Citric Acid, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 24 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 10 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Leave to stand for 1 minute.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
160g e
