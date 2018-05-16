We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mezeast Chicken Shawarma Seasoning Mix 50G

Mezeast Chicken Shawarma Seasoning Mix 50G
£ 1.49
£2.98/100g
Each prepared wrap** contains:
  • Energy1172kJ 278kcal
    14%
  • Fat6.3g
    9%
  • Saturates1.8g
    9%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt1.21g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1316 kJ

Product Description

  • Aromatic Blend of Herbs and Spices
  • MEZEAST Chicken Shawarma Seasoning Mix, a perfect blend of herbs and spices Aromatic fusion of cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and smoky paprika. Quick, simple and convenient, a flavoursome meal in just 20 minutes Authentic ingredients from the Middle East plus a tantalising blend of spices Combined with chicken or beef, a favourite in the Middle East and the world Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Onions [Granules and Powder) 30%*, Garlic, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Flavourings, Corn Starch, Oregano*, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Pimento, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove, *Ingredients from The Middle East

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Milk, Egg, Soya Gluten and Celery.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in Serbia

Preparation and Usage

  • Good to remember
  • Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.

Number of uses

Makes 10 wraps

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestlé Ireland,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us for free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g as soldPer 100g as prepared**Per wrap**%RI*
Energy1316 kJ620 kJ1172 kJ
-313 kcal147 kcal278 kcal14%
Fat4.1 g3.3 g6.3 g9%
of which: saturates0.6 g1.0 g1.8 g9%
Carbohydrate50.7 g18.6 g35.114%
of which: sugars20.3 g2.3 g4.3 g5%
Fibre14.6 g2.1 g3.9 g-
Protein10.9 g9.7 g18.3 g37%
Salt10.40 g0.65 g1.21 g20%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**Based on preparation instructions----
Makes 10 wraps----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

