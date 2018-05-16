Mezeast Chicken Shawarma Seasoning Mix 50G

- Energy1172kJ 278kcal14%
Product Description
- Aromatic Blend of Herbs and Spices
- MEZEAST Chicken Shawarma Seasoning Mix, a perfect blend of herbs and spices Aromatic fusion of cardamom, cinnamon, nutmeg and smoky paprika. Quick, simple and convenient, a flavoursome meal in just 20 minutes Authentic ingredients from the Middle East plus a tantalising blend of spices Combined with chicken or beef, a favourite in the Middle East and the world Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Onions [Granules and Powder) 30%*, Garlic, Sugar, Smoked Paprika, Salt, Flavourings, Corn Starch, Oregano*, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cardamom, Chilli Powder, Pimento, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove, *Ingredients from The Middle East
Allergy Information
- May Contain: Milk, Egg, Soya Gluten and Celery.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Serbia
Preparation and Usage
- Good to remember
- Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages.
Number of uses
Makes 10 wraps
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per wrap**
|%RI*
|Energy
|1316 kJ
|620 kJ
|1172 kJ
|-
|313 kcal
|147 kcal
|278 kcal
|14%
|Fat
|4.1 g
|3.3 g
|6.3 g
|9%
|of which: saturates
|0.6 g
|1.0 g
|1.8 g
|9%
|Carbohydrate
|50.7 g
|18.6 g
|35.1
|14%
|of which: sugars
|20.3 g
|2.3 g
|4.3 g
|5%
|Fibre
|14.6 g
|2.1 g
|3.9 g
|-
|Protein
|10.9 g
|9.7 g
|18.3 g
|37%
|Salt
|10.40 g
|0.65 g
|1.21 g
|20%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on preparation instructions
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 10 wraps
|-
|-
|-
|-
