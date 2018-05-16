Rebel Kitchen Barista Mylk Drink 1 Litre

Product Description
- Organic Plant Based Barista Drink.
- We Will Always Question the Norm
- That's why we're a certified B Corp.
- That's why we donate 1% of our revenue.
- That's why we are 100% carbon neutral.
- Rebels, we know what you want.
- Silky micro foam for next level latte art, like milk.
- Creamy, dairy taste to compliment your coffee, like milk.
- But you don't want milk.
- Ask for Rebel Mylk®.
- Made by Rebels
- We Are Rebel Kitchen® and we are revolutionising food for everyone.
- We Will Never Settle for anything less than organic, sustainable, plant based alternatives that taste mind-blowingly good.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014047
- EU Organic - FR-BIO-01, EU/non EU agriculture
- Tetra Pak®
- Tetra Brik®Aseptic
- 1% for the Planet
- Carbon Neutral
- Organic, Bio
- Made By Rebels for Baristas
- Blend of Plants Tastes Like Milk
- No thickeners, stabilisers and refined sugar
- Made with love
- Oat for smoothness
- Coconut Cream for creaminess
- Faba Bean for savouriness
- Free from dairy and nuts
- No preservatives
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Water, Oats* (10.5%), Coconut Cream* (1.5%), Sunflower Oil*, Faba Bean Protein* (0.5%), Sunflower Seed Extract*, Nutritional Yeast, Acidity Regulator (Potassium Carbonate), Sea Salt, *Organic
Allergy Information
- See ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before date, see top of pack.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.
Produce of
Produced in the UK from imported ingredients
Preparation and Usage
- Shake it Up!
- Shake well.
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Warnings
- This product is not suitable as a complete milk replacement for children under 5 years.
Name and address
- Nurture Brands Ltd,
- 61 Grosvenor Street,
- London,
- W1K 3JE.
- Nurture Brands,
- Fondamenta Zen 4936,
Return to
- Find out more & chat to us:
- rebel-kitchen.com
- @rebel kitchen
- hello@rebel-kitchen.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|236kJ
|-
|56kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|of which saturates
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|6.4g
|of which sugars
|3.1g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|Protein
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.06g
Safety information
