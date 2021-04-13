We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Whaoo 6 Double Chocolate Filled Crepes 192G
£ 1.50
£0.78/100g
Product Description

  • 6 Chocolate Crêpes Filled with Milk Chocolate Flavour
  • Learn how to name my friends and I in both French and Spanish by visiting our website at whaoo-uk.com
  • Let's have fun by playing 'Spell the Word' game at the bottom of our webpage.
  • Find us on Facebook and Instagram @whaoo.uk
  • Let's Bake a Crêpe Together
  • Life is great for a giraffe - especially when you've got good friends and wonderful things to eat and I have both!
  • I like to share these delicious choco-choco crêpes with all my friends and have fun with them.
  • Not Yet Recycled
  • No palm oil
  • With milk chocolate filling
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 192G

Information

Ingredients

Chocolate Crêpe (62.5%), Milk Chocolate Flavour Filling (37.5%), Chocolate Crêpe Contains: Whole Cows' Milk, Wheat Flour, Dark Chocolate (20%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithins; Flavouring), Water, Eggs, Sugar, Concentrated Butter (Cow's Milk), Sunflower Oil, Salt, Milk Chocolate Flavour Filling Contains: Milk Chocolate (34%) (Whole Cow's Milk Powder, Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithins; Flavouring), Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Lactose (Cow's Milk), Skimmed Cow's Milk Powder

Allergy Information

  • Also, may contain nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredient in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before: see front of pack.

Produce of

Produced in France, using milk chocolate filling from EU

Preparation and Usage

  • Warm your Whaoo! Crêpes inside their individual wrappers in the microwave.
  • As an option microwave in less than 8 secs!

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Warnings

  • To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Norac Foods UK,
  • 144 Liverpool Road,
  • London,
  • N11LA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Norac Foods UK,
  • 144 Liverpool Road,
  • London,
  • N11LA,
  • UK.
  • Customer service Whaoo! is here to help, please email us via our website: whaoo-uk.com

Net Contents

192g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1 Whaoo! Crêpe (≈ 32g)
Energy1895 kJ609 kJ
-453 kcal146 kcal
Fat23 g7.4 g
of which saturates7.9 g2.5 g
Carbohydrate53 g17 g
of which sugars35 g11 g
Fibre2.8 g0.9 g
Protein7.1 g2.3 g
Salt0.66 g0.21 g

Safety information

To avoid danger of suffocation, keep this bag away from babies and small children.

