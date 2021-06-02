We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken & Sweet Chilli Dip 80G

Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken & Sweet Chilli Dip 80G
£ 1.29
£1.62/100g
Clubcard Price
Each 80g pack contains:
  • Energy627kJ 149kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 784kJ / 186kcal

Product Description

  • Roast Flavour Chopped and Shaped Chicken Breast with a Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce.
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • 100% Seasoned Chicken Breast
  • High in Protein
  • Pack size: 80G
Information

Ingredients

Slow Roast Chicken (56%) (Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean Oil, Rapeseed, Sunflower) Seasoning (Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion, Garlic, Sage, Stabiliser: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Black Pepper Extract, Natural Flavourings) Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose), Sweet Chilli Sauce (44%) (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Chilli Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Dried Red Peppers)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Consume on day of opening. For Use By see front of pack.

Number of uses

This pack contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.

Name and address

  • Kerry Foods Ltd,
  • Egham,
  • Surrey,
  • TW20 8HY.
  • Kerry EMEA Naas,
  • Co Kildare,

Net Contents

80g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy784kJ / 186kcal
Fat6.3g
of which saturates1.2g
Carbohydrate19g
of which sugars15g
Fibre<0.5g
Protein13g
Salt1.3g

Safety information

Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.

