Fridge Raiders Slow Roasted Chicken & Sweet Chilli Dip 80G
- Energy627kJ 149kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 784kJ / 186kcal
Product Description
- Roast Flavour Chopped and Shaped Chicken Breast with a Sweet Chilli Dipping Sauce.
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- 100% Seasoned Chicken Breast
- High in Protein
- Pack size: 80G
- High in Protein
Information
Ingredients
Slow Roast Chicken (56%) (Chicken Breast (91%), Vegetable Oils (Soya Bean Oil, Rapeseed, Sunflower) Seasoning (Salt, Yeast Extract, Onion, Garlic, Sage, Stabiliser: Sodium Tripolyphosphate, Black Pepper Extract, Natural Flavourings) Rusk (Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Salt, Raising Agent: Ammonium Bicarbonate), Tapioca Starch, Dextrose), Sweet Chilli Sauce (44%) (Water, Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Red Chilli Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Garlic, Ginger, Salt, Dried Red Peppers)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Consume on day of opening. For Use By see front of pack.
Number of uses
This pack contains 1 serving
Warnings
- Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.
Name and address
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Kerry EMEA Naas,
- Co Kildare,
Return to
- Get in touch
- GB Inc. NI
- Kerry Foods Ltd,
- Egham,
- Surrey,
- TW20 8HY.
- Kerry EMEA Naas,
- Co Kildare,
- W91 W923.
- Careline: GB inc NI 0800 7834 321
- Careline: Ireland 1800 924 632
- fridgeraiders.co.uk
Net Contents
80g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|784kJ / 186kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|of which saturates
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|19g
|of which sugars
|15g
|Fibre
|<0.5g
|Protein
|13g
|Salt
|1.3g
Safety information
Every care has been taken to remove bones but some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021