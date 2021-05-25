Tesco 5 Decorate Your Own Ice Cream Biscuits Kit
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910kJ / 455kcal
Product Description
- 5 Shortcake biscuits with an icing tube and sprinkles.
- Decorate your own. Oven baked crumbly shortcake, ready for a personalised treat.
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Lutein, Paprika Extract), Maltodextrin, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Sweet Potato, Spirulina, Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus), Coconut Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).
Allergy Information
- May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit decorated (44g)
|Energy
|1910kJ / 455kcal
|841kJ / 200kcal
|Fat
|18.8g
|8.3g
|Saturates
|8.5g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|64.7g
|28.5g
|Sugars
|28.4g
|12.5g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|0.7g
|Protein
|6.0g
|2.6g
|Salt
|0.3g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
Safety information
Warning: The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.
