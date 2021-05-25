We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco 5 Decorate Your Own Ice Cream Biscuits Kit

Tesco 5 Decorate Your Own Ice Cream Biscuits Kit
£ 1.80
£0.36/each
Clubcard Price
One biscuit decorated
  • Energy841kJ 200kcal
    10%
  • Fat8.3g
    12%
  • Saturates3.7g
    19%
  • Sugars12.5g
    14%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1910kJ / 455kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Shortcake biscuits with an icing tube and sprinkles.
  • Decorate your own. Oven baked crumbly shortcake, ready for a personalised treat.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Invert Sugar Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Glucose Syrup, Sunflower Oil, Flavourings, Maize Starch, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Potato Starch, Rice Starch, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Lutein, Paprika Extract), Maltodextrin, Lemon Juice from Concentrate, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Fruit and Vegetable Concentrates (Radish, Sweet Potato, Spirulina, Apple, Carrot, Hibiscus), Coconut Oil, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Glazing Agent (White and Yellow Beeswax).

 

Allergy Information

  • May contain soya, peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne biscuit decorated (44g)
Energy1910kJ / 455kcal841kJ / 200kcal
Fat18.8g8.3g
Saturates8.5g3.7g
Carbohydrate64.7g28.5g
Sugars28.4g12.5g
Fibre1.6g0.7g
Protein6.0g2.6g
Salt0.3g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: The icing tube and lid may represent a choking hazard.

