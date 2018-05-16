Tesco Plant Chef Garlic & Herb Dressing 250Ml
Typical values per 100g: Energy 143kJ / 35kcal
Product Description
- Dressing with garlic puree, parsley and chives.
- A delicate and fragrant plant based dressing with garlic, parsley and chives.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Garlic Purée (3%), Parsley (2%), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cornflour, Chive, Salt, Coconut Extract, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Black Pepper.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks.
Number of uses
approx. 16 Servings
Recycling info
Bottle. Recycle- Cap on
Net Contents
250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|143kJ / 35kcal
|953kJ / 231kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|22.9g
|Saturates
|0.3g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|0.8g
|5.4g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|3.3g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.8g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.9g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
