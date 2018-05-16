Campina Minions Cheese Bars 5X20g

- Energy228kJ 55kcal3%
Product Description
- Cheese Sticks 30% F.ID.M.
- Enjoy as part of a varied balanced diet and healthy lifestyle.
Natural Source of 4 Nutrients:
- - Protein contributes to muscle growth and maintenance of healthy bones.
- - Calcium helps to maintain healthy bones.
- - Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal function of the immune system.
- - Phosphorus helps maintain bones and teeth.
- Collect All 10 Individual Minion Designs Inside!
- Campina is a brand from: FrieslandCampina nourishing by nature®
- Natural source of 4 nutrients
- 5 x Snackable Sticks Individually Wrapped
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 100G
- Protein contributes to muscle growth and maintenance of healthy bones
- Calcium helps to maintain healthy bones
- Vitamin B12 contributes to the normal function of the immune system
- Phosphorus helps maintain bones and teeth
Information
Ingredients
Medium Fat Hard Cheese (Milk), Colour: Carotene, Preservative: Sodium Nitrate
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk
Storage
Keep Me Refrigerated. I'm Paper, Please Keep Me Dry.
Preparation and Usage
- 1 Bar = 1 Glass of Milk (200ml)
Warnings
- TO AVOID CHOKING HAZARDS FOR CHILDREN UNDER 4, CUT INTO BITE-SIZE PIECES, CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SUPERVISED WHILE EATING.
Recycling info
Pouch. Recyclable Wrap. Recyclable
Distributor address
- FrieslandCampina UK,
- Denne House,
- Denne Rd,
- Horsham,
- RH12 IJF.
- Stationsplein 4,
Return to
- FrieslandCampina UK,
- Denne House,
- Denne Rd,
- Horsham,
- RH12 IJF.
Net Contents
5 x 20g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per Portion 20g
|Energy
|1141kJ / 273kcal
|228kJ / 55kcal (3% RI*)
|Fat
|18g
|3.6g (5% RI*)
|- Of which Saturates
|12g
|2.4g (12% RI*)
|Carbohydrate
|0g
|0g (0% RI*)
|- Of which Sugars
|0g
|0g (0% RI*)
|Protein
|28g
|5.6g (11%*RI*)
|Salt
|1.8g
|0.4g (6%RI*)
|Calcium
|901mg (113% RI*)
|180mg (23% RI*)
|Vitamin B12
|2.0µg (80%)
|0.4µg (16% RI*)
|Phosphorus
|590mg (84%)
|118mg (17% RI*)
|Vitamin B2 (Riboflavin)
|0.26mg (19% RI*)
|0.05mg (4% RI*)
|*RI = Reference Intake of an Average Adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)
|-
|-
Safety information
TO AVOID CHOKING HAZARDS FOR CHILDREN UNDER 4, CUT INTO BITE-SIZE PIECES, CHILDREN SHOULD ALWAYS BE SUPERVISED WHILE EATING.
