Mezeast Tahini Sesame Sauce 170Ml
- Energy174kJ 42kcal2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1744kJ
Product Description
- Tahini sauce with sesame.
- "Infuse your Middle Eastern food with flavour with the MEZEAST Tahini Sesame Sauce
- Roasted Tahini mixed with lemon and spices create an alluring, earthy flavour
- A convenient ready to eat sauce or dip for your favourite Middle Eastern foods
- Authentic smooth roasted sesame Tahini sourced from the Middle East
- Tahini Sauce is made from toasted ground hulled sesame seeds
- Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table"
- Nutritional Compass®
- Smooth Roasted Sesame
- With tahini from the middle east
- Pack size: 170ML
Information
Ingredients
Water, Sunflower Oil, Tahini 15%*, Sugar, Alcohol Vinegar, Pasteurized Egg Yolk, Cornstarch, Sesame Seed Oil 2%, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Spices (Cumin, Cinnamon), *Tahini (Sesame Paste) from the Middle East
Allergy Information
- Contains: Eggs, Sesame
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.
Preparation and Usage
- Yalla Drizzle It!
- Ideal for Falafel, Shawarma, Kofta, salads and grilled vegetables.
- Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Contains 17 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
Return to
- Good to talk
- Contact us for free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
170ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per serving (1 tbsp)**
|%RI* per serving
|Energy
|1744kJ
|174kJ
|-
|421kcal
|42kcal
|2%
|Fat
|37.9g
|3.8g
|5%
|of which: saturates
|4.7g
|0.5g
|2%
|Carbohydrates
|13.7g
|1.4g
|1%
|of which: sugars
|10.9g
|1.1g
|1%
|Fibre
|1.3g
|0.1g
|-
|Protein
|4.8g
|0.5g
|1%
|Salt
|1.60g
|0.16g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on a serving size of 1 tbsp (10ml)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 17 servings
|-
|-
|-
