Mezeast Tahini Sesame Sauce 170Ml

Mezeast Tahini Sesame Sauce 170Ml
£ 2.29
£1.35/100ml
1 tbsp (10ml)
  • Energy174kJ 42kcal
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1744kJ

Product Description

  • Tahini sauce with sesame.
  • "Infuse your Middle Eastern food with flavour with the MEZEAST Tahini Sesame Sauce
  • Roasted Tahini mixed with lemon and spices create an alluring, earthy flavour
  • A convenient ready to eat sauce or dip for your favourite Middle Eastern foods
  • Authentic smooth roasted sesame Tahini sourced from the Middle East
  • Tahini Sauce is made from toasted ground hulled sesame seeds
  • Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table"
  • Smooth Roasted Sesame
  • With tahini from the middle east
  • Pack size: 170ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Sunflower Oil, Tahini 15%*, Sugar, Alcohol Vinegar, Pasteurized Egg Yolk, Cornstarch, Sesame Seed Oil 2%, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Spices (Cumin, Cinnamon), *Tahini (Sesame Paste) from the Middle East

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Eggs, Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening.

Preparation and Usage

  • Yalla Drizzle It!
  • Ideal for Falafel, Shawarma, Kofta, salads and grilled vegetables.
  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Contains 17 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

170ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer serving (1 tbsp)**%RI* per serving
Energy1744kJ174kJ
-421kcal42kcal2%
Fat37.9g3.8g5%
of which: saturates4.7g0.5g2%
Carbohydrates13.7g1.4g1%
of which: sugars10.9g1.1g1%
Fibre1.3g0.1g-
Protein4.8g0.5g1%
Salt1.60g0.16g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Based on a serving size of 1 tbsp (10ml)---
Contains 17 servings---

