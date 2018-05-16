Cake Decor Chocolate Orange Flavour Cake Kit 790G

Product Description
- Chocolate Cake Mix with Chocolate Orange Flavour Frosting, Orange Coloured Sauce with White Chocolate and Chocolate Crispy Balls
- Looking for Inspiration?
- Discover our huge range of products at mycakedecor.co.uk, there's something for everyone.
- Create your very own chocolate orange flavour cake with our chocolate orange flavour frosting, orange coloured sauce with white chocolate and chocolate crispy balls
- Why not try:
- Our super exciting Surprise Inside Cake Kit, with frosting and sprinkles to create a sweet explosion.
- All Frosting, Sauce & Decorations Included!
- Just Add: Eggs, Oil & Water
- So Easy
- Gooey Fudgey
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 790G
Information
Ingredients
Chocolate Cake Mix: Sugar, Wheat Flour, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder (5%), Wheat Starch, Whole Egg Powder, Modified Starches (Potato, Waxy Maize), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Sunflower Oil, Sweet Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Flavouring, Malt Wheat Flour, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Enzyme (Wheat), Chocolate Orange Flavour Frosting: Sugar, Water, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Glucose Syrup, Cocoa Powder (5%), Emulsifiers (Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Orange Coloured Sauce with White Chocolate: Glucose Syrup, White Chocolate (17%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Lactose (Milk), Whey Powder (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], Water, Sugar, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Cream Powder (Milk), Whole Milk Powder, Rice Starch, Maltodextrin, Emulsifiers (Polyglycerol Esters of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids), Salt, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Colours (Paprika Extract, Annatto Bixin, Curcumin), Flavouring. White Chocolate contains Milk Solids 15% minimum, Chocolate Crispy Balls: Dark Chocolate (26%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Milk Chocolate (26%) [Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Flavouring], White Chocolate (26%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)], Wheat Flour, Sugar, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Glazing Agents (Shellac, Acacia Gum), Wheat Gluten, Malted Wheat Flour, Stabiliser (Acacia Gum). Glucose Syrup, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate). White Chocolate contains Milk Solids 17% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 17% minimum, Cocoa Solids 32% minimum, Dark Chocolate contains Cocoa Solids 55%
Allergy Information
- Chocolate cripsy balls may also contain traces in Nuts. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight and strong odours.
Preparation and Usage
- What You Need:
- 200ml Vegetable Oil (13 Tbsp + 1 Tsp)
- 200ml Water (13 Tbsp + 1 Tsp)
- 3 Medium Eggs
- 2 x 20 cm (8 inch) Cake Tins
- Bake:
- 1. Preheat your oven to 180°C (160°C for fan assisted ovens)/ Gas Mark 4.
- 2. Grease tins and line bases with baking parchment/ greaseproof paper.
- 3. Empty the cake mix into a bowl. Add the eggs, oil and water to the mix and beat together for 2-3 minutes until smooth and creamy.
- 4. Pour the mix equally into two tins.
- 5. Bake for 22-27 minutes or until a skewer inserted in the centre comes out clean. Cool for 10 minutes in the tins then remove and leave to cool completely on a wire rack.
- Decorate:
- 6. Once the cakes have completely cooled, turn one of the cakes upside down and place on a cake board/stand/flat serving plate.
- 7. Knead the frosting sachet and snip the corner off. Spread 1.5tbsp/75g of frosting over the first cake layer.
- 8. Place the second cake on top. Using a rounded knife spread 2tbsp/100g of frosting over the top of the cake. Use the remaining frosting to cover the sides using a rounded knife.
- 9. Knead the orange coloured sauce sachet and snip the very corner off to make a small hole. Drizzle over the top of the cake.
- 10. Finally, decorate the top of the cake with the chocolate crispy balls.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Name and address
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- G68 9LH.
- In EU: Wilhelm-Theodor-Römheld
- Strasse 14,
- D- 55130 Mainz,
- Germany.
Return to
- Get in touch:
- customercare@mycakedecor.co.uk
- Cake Décor Ltd,
- G68 9LH.
Net Contents
790g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1702kJ/403kcal
|Fat
|7.8g
|of which saturates
|3.4g
|Carbohydrate
|78.6g
|of which sugars
|59.9g
|Protein
|3.8g
|Salt (g)
|1.2g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2023
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.