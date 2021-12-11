We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Outrageous Orange Chocolate Festive Dessert 500G

£4.00
£0.80/100g

1/6 of a pack

Energy
759kJ
182kcal
9%of the reference intake
Fat
8.8g

medium

13%of the reference intake
Saturates
7.8g

high

39%of the reference intake
Sugars
11.1g

medium

12%of the reference intake
Salt
0.03g

low

1%of the reference intake

Product Description

  • Layered dessert with chocolate and orange flavoured mousses topped with candied orange peel.
  • A Wicked Orange inal Layers of decadent chocolate flavoured mousse, zesty orange flavoured mousse and topped with candied orange peel
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Rice, Coconut Cream, Glucose, Inulin, Candied Orange Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Cocoa Powder, Alcohol, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Maltodextrin, Citrus Fibre, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Thickener (Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Carrot Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt.

Storage

Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Contains alcohol..

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500 g e

Safety information

Caution: Contains alcohol..

It was just Wicked!. A great vegan dessert. The richness and decadness which is hard to find in vegan desserts. A triumph and I'm sure my non vegan friends will love it too

