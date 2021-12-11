Wicked Kitchen Outrageous Orange Chocolate Festive Dessert 500G

It was just Wicked!. A great vegan dessert. The r
It was just Wicked!. A great vegan dessert. The richness and decadness which is hard to find in vegan desserts. A triumph and I'm sure my non vegan friends will love it too
INGREDIENTS: Water, Glucose Syrup, Coconut Oil, Sugar, Rice, Coconut Cream, Glucose, Inulin, Candied Orange Peel (2%) [Orange Peel, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Sugar, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Cocoa Powder, Alcohol, Dark Chocolate [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Sunflower Lecithins)], Maltodextrin, Citrus Fibre, Modified Starch, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Thickener (Carrageenan), Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Sunflower Oil, Carrot Concentrate, Apple Concentrate, Dextrose, Flavouring, Salt.
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
6 Servings
Sleeve. Recycle Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
500 g e
Caution: Contains alcohol..
