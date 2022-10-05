We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Clubcard Price

Maltesers & Friends Christmas Selection Box 207G

3.5(2)Write a review
Maltesers & Friends Christmas Selection Box 207G
£3.00
£1.45/100g

Product Description

  • Maltesers (1) - Milk chocolate (70%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Maltesers (2) - Milk chocolate (70%) with a honeycombed centre (23%). Milky Way - Milk chocolate (38%) with a lightly whipped centre (62%). Twix - Milk chocolate (35%) covered caramel (32%) and biscuit (26%). Maltesers Reindeer - Milk chocolate with a malt filling (30%) and honeycombed pieces (5.3%). Maltesers Teasers - Milk chocolate with honeycombed pieces (11%). Mars - Milk chocolate with soft nougat (32%) and caramel centre (27%).
  • A festive selection to unwrap: Mars®, Maltesers®, Teasers®, Maltesers®, Maltesers®, Reindeer and Fun Size Milky Way®, Twix®, and Maltesers®
  • Maltesers (1)
  • Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 37g
  • Maltesers (2)
  • Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 19.5g
  • Milky Way
  • Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 15.5g
  • Twix
  • Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 20g
  • Maltesers Reindeer
  • Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 29g
  • Maltesers Teasers
  • Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 35g
  • Mars
  • Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 51g
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla: total 50%. Cocoa and Sugar may be mixed with non-certified sugar on a mass balance basis. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.
  • With Cardboard Tray
  • Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas Time
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 207G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Name and address

  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.

Return to

  • Get in touch:
  • 0800 952 0077
  • www.mars.co.uk/contact
  • GB: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.
  • IE: Mars Foods Ireland Ltd,
  • PO Box 3856,
  • Dublin 4.
  • Contact us: https://ire.mars.com
  • 1890 812 315

Net Contents

207g ℮

  • With Cardboard Tray
  • Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas Time
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Palm Fat, Barley Malt Extract, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (Calcium Phosphates, Sodium Carbonates, Potassium Carbonates), Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 35g (%*)
Energy 2226kJ779kJ (9%)
-533kcal187kcal (9%)
Fat 30g10g (14%)
of which saturates 18g6.3g (32%)
Carbohydrate 58g20g (8%)
of which sugars 54g19g (2%)
Protein 7.7g2.7g (5%)
Salt 0.31g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 35g--

  • With Cardboard Tray
  • Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas Time
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg white Powder, Milk Protein, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 51g (%*)
Energy 1884kJ961kJ (11%)
-448kcal228kcal (11%)
Fat 17g8.5g (12%)
of which saturates 8.1g4.1g (21%)
Carbohydrate 69g35g (13%)
of which sugars 60g31g (34%)
Protein 4.5g2.3g (5%)
Salt 28g0.20g (3%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 51g--

  • With Cardboard Tray
  • Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas Time
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 29g (%*)
Energy 2261kJ656kJ (8%)
-541kcal157kcal (8%)
Fat 31g9.0g (13%)
of which saturates 18g5.1g (26%)
Carbohydrate 57g17g (7%)
of which sugars 52g15g (74%)
Protein 7.4g2.1g (4%)
Salt 0.37g0.11g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 29g--

  • With Cardboard Tray
  • Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas Time
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Vanilla Extract

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 20g (%*)
Energy 2065kJ413kJ (5%)
-493kcal99kcal (5%)
Fat 24g4.7g (7%)
of which saturates 14g2.8g (14%)
Carbohydrate 65g13g (5%)
of which sugars 49g9.8g (11%)
Protein 4.4g0.9g (2%)
Salt 0.40g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 20g--

  • With Cardboard Tray
  • Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas Time
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Palm Kernel Oil, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 19.5g (%*)
Energy 2112kJ412kJ (5%)
-504kcal98kcal (5%)
Fat 25g4.8g (7%)
of which saturates 15g3.0g (15%)
Carbohydrate 62g12g (5%)
of which sugars 53g10g (11%)
Protein 8.5g1.7g (3%)
Salt 0.37g0.07g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 19.5g--

  • With Cardboard Tray
  • Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas Time
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 15.5g (%*)
Energy 1865kJ289kJ (3%)
-443kcal69kcal (3%)
Fat 15g2.3g (3%)
of which saturates 7.2g1.1g (6%)
Carbohydrate 73g11g (4%)
of which sugars 66g10g (11%)
Protein 3.3g0.5g (1%)
Salt 0.53g0.08g (1%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 15.5g--

  • With Cardboard Tray
  • Simply Having a Chocolatey Christmas Time
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Palm Kernel Oil, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter

Allergy Information

  • May Contain: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Oats, Peanuts
  • Contains: Barley, Eggs, Milk, Soya, Wheat

Storage

  • Store in a cool, dry place.

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100g/ 37g (%*)
Energy 2112kJ781kJ (9%)
-504kcal186kcal (9%)
Fat 25g9.1g (13%)
of which saturates 15g5.6g (28%)
Carbohydrate 62g23g (9%)
of which sugars 53g20g (22%)
Protein 8.5g3.1g (6%)
Salt 0.37g0.14g (2%)
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)--
Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 37g--
2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Very good value for money

5 stars

Very good value for money

Not good value

2 stars

Even on offer it’s not worth it 7 little bars or packets all packing very little or no product

