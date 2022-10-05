Maltesers & Friends Christmas Selection Box 207G

Very good value for money
Not good value
Even on offer it’s not worth it 7 little bars or packets all packing very little or no product
Store in a cool, dry place.
207g ℮
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Palm Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Barley Malt Extract, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Salt, Egg white Powder, Milk Protein, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 51g (%*)
|Energy
|1884kJ
|961kJ (11%)
|-
|448kcal
|228kcal (11%)
|Fat
|17g
|8.5g (12%)
|of which saturates
|8.1g
|4.1g (21%)
|Carbohydrate
|69g
|35g (13%)
|of which sugars
|60g
|31g (34%)
|Protein
|4.5g
|2.3g (5%)
|Salt
|28g
|0.20g (3%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 51g
|-
|-
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Palm Fat, Cocoa Butter, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Lactose, Milk Fat, Full Cream Milk Powder, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Glucose Syrup, Demineralised Whey Powder (from Milk), Shea Fat, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Wheat Flour, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Salt, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 29g (%*)
|Energy
|2261kJ
|656kJ (8%)
|-
|541kcal
|157kcal (8%)
|Fat
|31g
|9.0g (13%)
|of which saturates
|18g
|5.1g (26%)
|Carbohydrate
|57g
|17g (7%)
|of which sugars
|52g
|15g (74%)
|Protein
|7.4g
|2.1g (4%)
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.11g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 29g
|-
|-
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Wheat Flour (17%), Palm Fat, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Fat Reduced Cocoa, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Raising Agent (E500), Vanilla Extract
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 20g (%*)
|Energy
|2065kJ
|413kJ (5%)
|-
|493kcal
|99kcal (5%)
|Fat
|24g
|4.7g (7%)
|of which saturates
|14g
|2.8g (14%)
|Carbohydrate
|65g
|13g (5%)
|of which sugars
|49g
|9.8g (11%)
|Protein
|4.4g
|0.9g (2%)
|Salt
|0.40g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 20g
|-
|-
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Palm Kernel Oil, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 19.5g (%*)
|Energy
|2112kJ
|412kJ (5%)
|-
|504kcal
|98kcal (5%)
|Fat
|25g
|4.8g (7%)
|of which saturates
|15g
|3.0g (15%)
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|12g (5%)
|of which sugars
|53g
|10g (11%)
|Protein
|8.5g
|1.7g (3%)
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.07g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 19.5g
|-
|-
Sugar, Glucose Syrup, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Sunflower Oil, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Barley Malt Extract, Salt, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Egg White Powder, Palm Fat, Milk Protein, Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 15.5g (%*)
|Energy
|1865kJ
|289kJ (3%)
|-
|443kcal
|69kcal (3%)
|Fat
|15g
|2.3g (3%)
|of which saturates
|7.2g
|1.1g (6%)
|Carbohydrate
|73g
|11g (4%)
|of which sugars
|66g
|10g (11%)
|Protein
|3.3g
|0.5g (1%)
|Salt
|0.53g
|0.08g (1%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 15.5g
|-
|-
Sugar, Skimmed Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Glucose Syrup, Barley Malt Extract, Cocoa Mass, Palm Fat, Milk Fat, Lactose, Whey Permeate (from Milk), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E492), Wheat Flour, Palm Kernel Fat, Raising Agents (E341, E500, E501), Palm Kernel Oil, Wheat Gluten, Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt, Glazing Agent (Pectins), Vanilla Extract, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum, Milk Chocolate contains Vegetable Fats in addition to Cocoa Butter
|Typical Values
|/ 100g
|/ 37g (%*)
|Energy
|2112kJ
|781kJ (9%)
|-
|504kcal
|186kcal (9%)
|Fat
|25g
|9.1g (13%)
|of which saturates
|15g
|5.6g (28%)
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|23g (9%)
|of which sugars
|53g
|20g (22%)
|Protein
|8.5g
|3.1g (6%)
|Salt
|0.37g
|0.14g (2%)
|*Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Portions per pack 1, Portion size: 37g
|-
|-
