Mezeast Shawarma Wrap Kit 130G
- Energy1569kJ 374kcal19%
- Fat13.4g19%
- Saturates2.7g14%
- Sugars9.6g11%
- Salt1.45g24%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 599kJ / 143kcal
Product Description
- Shawarma Wrap Kit with Shawarma spice blend mix, Tahini and Pomegranate sauces in individual pouches.
- Discover the delights of Middle Eastern food with the MEZEAST Chicken Shawarma Wrap KitAromatic Shawarma Mix, Tahini Sauce, sweet and sour Pomegranate Sauce Quick, simple and convenient, a flavoursome meal in just 30 minutes. Authentic roasted spices sourced from the Middle East deliver enticing aromasShawarma, from Turkish 'cevirme', means the slow 'turning' of meat on a rotisserieShare the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
- Pack size: 130G
Information
Ingredients
Tahini Sauce 42% (Water, Sunflower Oil, Tahini 6.3% *, Sugar, Vinegar, Sesame Seed Oil, Cornstarch, Sal Modified Egg Yolk Powder, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Spices (Cumin, Cinnamon)], Pomegranate Sauce 35% (Pomegranate Juice 14, 2% *, Water, Sugar, Vinegar, Cornstarch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt), Shawarma Mix 23% (Onion 6.9% Sugar, Garlic, Smoked Pepper Powder, Salt, Flavourings, Corn Starch, Oregano 0.2% *, Potato Starch, Yeast Extract, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Cardamom, Chilli powder, Pimento, Cinnamon, Nutmeg, Clove), With ingredients from the Middle East*
Allergy Information
- Tahini Sauce may contain Mustard and Nuts., Pomegranate Sauce may contain Egg, Sesame, Mustard and Nuts., Shawarma Mix may contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Gluten and Celery.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Serbia
Preparation and Usage
- How to Make the best wrap ever!
- 1 Heat the wrap & spread with the delicious Mezeast Tahini Sauce.
- 2 Fill with the rest of ingredients across the wrap.
- 3 Fold the bottom of the wrap & start rolling from the side.
- Enjoy Habibi!^1
- ^(1) Darling
Number of uses
Makes 6 wraps + side salad
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable
Net Contents
130g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared
|Per prepared wrap + salad**
|% RI*
|Energy
|599kJ / 143kcal
|1569kJ / 374kcal
|19%
|Fat
|5.1g
|13.4g
|19%
|of which: saturates
|1.0g
|2.7g
|14%
|Carbohydrate
|15.7g
|41.0g
|16%
|of which: sugars
|3.7g
|9.6g
|11%
|Fibre
|1.8g
|4.7g
|-
|Protein
|7.6g
|19.9g
|40%
|Salt
|0.55g
|1.45g
|24%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on 1/6 of preparation instructions: used as basis for per 100g as prepared
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 6 wraps + side salad
|-
|-
|-
