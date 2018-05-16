Tesco Finest 2 Sticky Asian Inspd Pork Bellies 414G
- Energy2127kJ 512kcal26%
- Fat38.4g55%
- Saturates13.9g70%
- Sugars5.4g6%
- Salt1.3g22%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1457kJ / 351kcal
Product Description
- British outdoor bred seasoned pork belly pieces with a spicy sticky sauce.
- Flavoured with an aromatic blend of red miso, Tamari soy sauce, spices and mirin
- Pack size: 414G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork Belly (84%), Sugar, Water, Tamari Soy Sauce [Water, Soya Bean, Salt, Spirit Vinegar], Red Miso [Fermented Soya Beans (Soya Bean, Water, Salt), Sugar, Salt], Rice Vinegar, Mirin [Rice, Water, Ethanol, Glucose Syrup], Red Pepper, Cornflour, Onion, Red Chilli Purée, Sea Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Maltodextrin, Dried Red Pepper, Salt, Garlic Powder, Chilli Powder, Stabiliser (Guar Gum), Parsley, Caramelised Sugar Powder, Flavouring, Fennel Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, use within 1 day.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C / Fan 180°C / Gas 6 1 hr 35 mins Remove all packaging and set sauce sachet to one side. Place on a baking tray and cover with foil and cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 1 hour. Remove foil and cook for a further 30 minutes, add sauce and return to the oven for 5 minutes.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British pork.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
414g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One pork belly piece (146g**)
|Energy
|1457kJ / 351kcal
|2127kJ / 512kcal
|Fat
|26.3g
|38.4g
|Saturates
|9.5g
|13.9g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|6.3g
|Sugars
|3.7g
|5.4g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.5g
|Protein
|23.7g
|34.6g
|Salt
|0.9g
|1.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
|** When cooked according to instructions 414g typically weighs 292g.
