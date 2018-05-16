Biotiful Dairy Kefir Shot Peach & Turmeric 4X100ml
New
Product Description
- Kefir: fermented milk with peach & turmeric
- Start your day the natural way with a kefir shot.
- A delicious zingy and light shot of kefir that supports your immunity* naturally.
- Originating from the Caucasus mountains' kefir has been a trusted staple for over 200 years. The word literally means 'feel good' and with over 30 billion live cultures we understand why.
- British milk and no sugar added. Kefir shot with peach and turmeric.
- Uncompromisingly good like every day should be.
Biotiful.
- Upgrade your dairy.
- *Biotiful Kefir is a source of Vit B12 which supports the normal functioning of the immune system.
Recycle
- Pack size: 400ML
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Cow's Milk Fermented with Live Kefir Cultures*, Peach Puree (3.6%), Fruit Concentrate (Apple, Grape, Carob), Peach Concentrate, Lemon Concentrate, Stabiliser (Pectin), Ground Turmeric, Natural Flavouring, Vitamin B12, *Includes: Bifidobacterium, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Lactis, Lactobacillus Fermentum, Lactobacillus Rhamnosus
Allergy Information
- For Allergens: See ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated at 1-5°C.Use by date: See top of pack.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well and consume on opening.
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Biotiful Dairy Ltd,
- UK: PO Box 55560,
- London,
- SW7 9DJ.
- EU: Suite CDV 54262,
Return to
- biotifuldairy.com
Net Contents
4 x 100ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|1 serving (100ml)
|Energy, kcal (kj)
|59 (248)
|Fat, (g)
|2.4
|of which saturates, (g)
|1.5
|Carbohydrates, (g)
|6.7
|of which sugars*, (g)
|6.5
|Protein, (g)
|2.7
|Salt, (g)
|0.2
|Vitamins and Minerals
|% of reference
|Vitamin B12, µg
|25%
|(0.62)
|*Contains naturally occurring sugars
|-
|-
