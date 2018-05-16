Wicked Kitchen Magic Maple & Bac-No Dressing 250Ml
New
Product Description
- Dressing made with maple syrup, tomato paste, smoke flavouring and smoked paprika.
- Sweet Canadian maple syrup and savoury smoky seasoning vinaigrette, great as a dressing or marinade
- Sweet and savoury plant based dressing with Canadian maple syrup and smoked paprika.
- Pack size: 250ML
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, White Wine Vinegar, Sugar, Maple Syrup (3.5%), Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Garlic Purée, Salt, Yeast Extract, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Smoke Flavouring, Black Pepper, Smoked Paprika.
Storage
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.
Number of uses
approx. 16 Servings
Net Contents
250ml e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|109kJ / 26kcal
|728kJ / 175kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|13.1g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|2.0g
|13.1g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|10.6g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|0.1g
|0.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|1.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
