GINSTERS QUORN VEGAN PEPPERED STEAK SLICE 170G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 996kJ/239kcal
Product Description
- Marinated Quorn® with potato and onion, cooked in a distinctive pepper and coconut milk sauce with a hint of mustard, wrapped in light puff pastry.
- Need some inspiration on sides? Have a look at some of our recommendations from Cornish Michelin Star and Head Chef, Chris Eden. https://www.ginsters.co.uk/side-dishes/
- Certified palm oil - https://www.ginsters.co.uk/palm-oil/
- At Ginsters, we ensure to use only the best of quality ingredients to bring you your favourite slices. We've been baking these to perfection since 1969.
- -Made with British farmed vegetables
- -Baked in Cornwall, Great Britain
- -Suitable for Vegans and Vegetarians
- -No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
- -We only use RSPO segregated certified palm oil
- -Suitable for home freezing
- -Can be eaten hot or cold
- -Perfect for easy lunches, evening meals, snacking and on-the-go
- Continuing our collaboration with Quorn®, we have brought you a vegan version of our Peppered Steak Slice so you don't have to miss out any longer. Made with marinated Quorn®, mixed with potato and onion, cooked in a distinctive pepper and coconut milk sauce with a hint of mustard, and wrapped in light puff pastry.
- We've made it easy for you. Bringing you a delicious & easy meal solution, perfect for any day of the week. Whether you fancy a slice for your lunch, as a snack or a light meal, we have you sorted. For further ease, we've made them suitable so they can be frozen at home. Our slices can be eaten both hot and cold, but they are best served hot and only take 22 minutes in the oven.
- We now have a variety of products all packed with flavour suitable for an evening home meal, food on-the-go, snacking or picnics. We also cater to all dietary needs, whether you're vegetarian, vegan or gluten-free, we have something for you. Have a look at the other products in our range.
- Pack Illustration: St. Michael's Mount 68 Miles from Our Bakery in Callington, Cornwall
- Tray - Recycle
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Made by Ginsters under license from Marlow Foods Limited. Quorn® and the Quorn™ logo are trademarks belonging to Marlow Foods Limited.
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Vegetable Oil (Palm, Rapeseed, Sunflower), Quorn® Pieces (14%) (Mycoprotein, Potato Protein, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate, Natural Flavouring, Wheat Gluten, Pea Fibre, Stabiliser: Carrageenan), Potato, Onion, Coconut Milk, Cornflour, Salt, Yeast Extract, Pepper, Tapioca Starch, Barley Malt Extract, Pea Protein, Garlic Purée, Sugar, Mustard Seeds, Natural Flavouring, Spirit Vinegar, Apple Juice Concentrate, Dextrose, Onion Powder, Leek Powder
Allergy Information
- There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn products, which contain mycoprotein. Mycoprotein is made with a member of the fungi/mould family. Mycoprotein is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep RefrigeratedSuitable for home freezing Freeze before use by date and consume within 3 months. To eat cold, defrost thoroughly and consume within 24 hours. Do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heat on full power for 1 min 30 secs (800W). Leave to stand for 1 min.
Instructions: Remove all packaging. For best results oven bake
These are guidelines only, appliances may vary. Please ensure food is piping hot before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 1 Pre-heat oven to 180°C, Fan 160°C, Gas 4.
2 Place in the oven on a baking tray.
3 Bake frozen: 30-35 mins.
Preparation and Usage
- Preparation Guidelines
- Enjoy this slice hot or cold
Additives
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Return to
- We're here to help
- Ginsters,
- Callington,
- Cornwall,
- PL17 7XG.
- Tel: 01579 386333
- Email: feedback@ginsters.co.uk
- facebook.com/ginsters
- www.ginsters.co.uk
Net Contents
170g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|996kJ/239kcal
|Fat
|13.0g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|Carbohydrate
|23.2g
|Sugars
|1.6g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|Protein
|5.9g
|Salt
|0.65g
