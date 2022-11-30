Tesco Mixed Ham Platter 400G
Product Description
- COOKED HAM Cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat. CRUMBED HAM Cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with gluten free breadcrumbs. HONEY ROAST HAM Honey cured, cooked and honey roasted formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
- DRY CURED A selection of cooked ham, crumbed ham and honey roasted ham
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices of honey roast ham (33g)
|Energy
|548kJ / 130kcal
|181kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.2g
|7.0g
|Salt
|1.63g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Demerara Sugar, Honey (3%), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (33g)
|Energy
|548kJ / 130kcal
|181kJ / 43kcal
|Fat
|2.8g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.8g
|1.6g
|Sugars
|4.5g
|1.5g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|21.2g
|7.0g
|Salt
|1.63g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
2 slices
- Energy
- 165kJ
-
- 39kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 0.7g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.2g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.52g
- 9%of the reference intake
low
low
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 499kJ / 118kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Demerara Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (33g)
|Energy
|499kJ / 118kcal
|165kJ / 39kcal
|Fat
|2.2g
|0.7g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.2g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|0.6g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|22.2g
|7.3g
|Salt
|1.58g
|0.52g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
2 slices
- Energy
- 176kJ
-
- 42kcal
- 2%of the reference intake
- Fat
- 1.1g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Saturates
- 0.4g
- 2%of the reference intake
- Sugars
- 0.6g
- 1%of the reference intake
- Salt
- 0.54g
- 9%of the reference intake
medium
low
low
high
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ / 126kcal
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Pork (96%), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Dextrose], Demerara Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Pork Gelatine, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).
Storage
- Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 slices (33g)
|Energy
|532kJ / 126kcal
|176kJ / 42kcal
|Fat
|3.2g
|1.1g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.4g
|1.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|20.7g
|6.8g
|Salt
|1.64g
|0.54g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
