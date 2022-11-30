We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Mixed Ham Platter 400G

Tesco Mixed Ham Platter 400G
£4.00
£1.00/100g

2 slices of honey roast ham

Energy
181kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 548kJ / 130kcal

Product Description

  • COOKED HAM Cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat. CRUMBED HAM Cured and cooked formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat, coated with gluten free breadcrumbs. HONEY ROAST HAM Honey cured, cooked and honey roasted formed ham made from selected cuts of pork leg meat.
  • DRY CURED A selection of cooked ham, crumbed ham and honey roasted ham
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices of honey roast ham (33g)
Energy548kJ / 130kcal181kJ / 43kcal
Fat2.8g0.9g
Saturates0.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate4.8g1.6g
Sugars4.5g1.5g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein21.2g7.0g
Salt1.63g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

2 slices

Energy
181kJ
43kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.9g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.3g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
1.5g

low

2%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 548kJ / 130kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (97%), Demerara Sugar, Honey (3%), Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (33g)
Energy548kJ / 130kcal181kJ / 43kcal
Fat2.8g0.9g
Saturates0.9g0.3g
Carbohydrate4.8g1.6g
Sugars4.5g1.5g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein21.2g7.0g
Salt1.63g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 slices

Energy
165kJ
39kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
0.7g

low

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

low

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.52g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 499kJ / 118kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (98%), Demerara Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (33g)
Energy499kJ / 118kcal165kJ / 39kcal
Fat2.2g0.7g
Saturates0.8g0.2g
Carbohydrate1.8g0.6g
Sugars1.8g0.6g
Fibre1.0g0.3g
Protein22.2g7.3g
Salt1.58g0.52g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

2 slices

Energy
176kJ
42kcal
2%of the reference intake
Fat
1.1g

medium

2%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.4g

low

2%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.6g

low

1%of the reference intake
Salt
0.54g

high

9%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 532kJ / 126kcal

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (96%), Gluten Free Breadcrumbs [Rice Flour, Cornflour, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Colours (Curcumin, Paprika Extract), Dextrose], Demerara Sugar, Salt, Preservatives (Potassium Lactate, Sodium Acetate, Sodium Nitrite), Stabilisers (Tetrapotassium Diphosphate, Potassium Triphosphate, Sodium Triphosphate), Mineral Sea Salt, Pork Gelatine, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate).

Storage

  • Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for freezing.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 slices (33g)
Energy532kJ / 126kcal176kJ / 42kcal
Fat3.2g1.1g
Saturates1.1g0.4g
Carbohydrate3.4g1.1g
Sugars1.7g0.6g
Fibre0.5g0.2g
Protein20.7g6.8g
Salt1.64g0.54g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

