Mezeast Muhummara Walnut Tomato Spread 205G
Product Description
- Muhammara Spread
- Discover the colourful flavours of Mezeast Muhammara Walnut Tomato Paprika Spread
- Tomato and walnut paste mixed with fragrant spices such as paprika and cumin
- Conveniently ready to use, just spread on Flatbread or enjoy as a dip
- Authentic roasted spices sourced from the Middle East deliver enticing aromas
- They say Muhammara came from Syria, and is popular in Turkey, Iraq and Lebanon
- Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
- Pack size: 205G
Information
Ingredients
Tomato Paste 30.8%, Water, Walnut Paste 12.0%, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Powder 7.3%, Sugar, Alcohol Vinegar, Spices 3.4% (Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Garlic, Cumin, Jalapeno Pepper), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Yeast Extract
Allergy Information
- May contain: Egg, Mustard and Sesame
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.Best before end: See lid
Produce of
Produced in Serbia
Preparation and Usage
- Yalla Cook It!
- Try it as a spread on flabread or as a dip with your favourite vegetables.
- Enjoy Habibi!
- Perfect with Wraps & Grills
Number of uses
Contains 20 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Good to talk
- Contact us for free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
205g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 10g serving**
|%RI*
|Energy
|1291 kJ
|129 kJ
|-
|311 kcal
|31 kcal
|2%
|Fat
|21.5 g
|2.2 g
|3%
|of which: saturates
|2.1 g
|0.2 g
|1%
|Carbohydrate
|18.6 g
|1.9 g
|1%
|of which: sugars
|15.6 g
|1.6 g
|2%
|Fibre
|5.3 g
|0.5 g
|-
|Protein
|6.7 g
|0.7 g
|1%
|Salt
|3.20 g
|0.32 g
|5%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on a serving size of 1 tbsp. (10g)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 20 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
