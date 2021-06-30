We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Mezeast Muhummara Walnut Tomato Spread 205G

Mezeast Muhummara Walnut Tomato Spread 205G
£ 2.50
£1.22/100g
1 tbsp (10g):
  • Energy129kJ 31kcal
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1291 kJ

Product Description

  • Muhammara Spread
  • Discover the colourful flavours of Mezeast Muhammara Walnut Tomato Paprika Spread
  • Tomato and walnut paste mixed with fragrant spices such as paprika and cumin
  • Conveniently ready to use, just spread on Flatbread or enjoy as a dip
  • Authentic roasted spices sourced from the Middle East deliver enticing aromas
  • They say Muhammara came from Syria, and is popular in Turkey, Iraq and Lebanon
  • Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
  • Pack size: 205G

Information

Ingredients

Tomato Paste 30.8%, Water, Walnut Paste 12.0%, Sunflower Oil, Paprika Powder 7.3%, Sugar, Alcohol Vinegar, Spices 3.4% (Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Garlic, Cumin, Jalapeno Pepper), Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, Onion Powder, Flavourings, Yeast Extract

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Egg, Mustard and Sesame

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening.Best before end: See lid

Produce of

Produced in Serbia

Preparation and Usage

  • Yalla Cook It!
  • Try it as a spread on flabread or as a dip with your favourite vegetables.
  • Enjoy Habibi!
  • Perfect with Wraps & Grills

Number of uses

Contains 20 servings

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us for free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

205g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 10g serving**%RI*
Energy1291 kJ129 kJ
-311 kcal31 kcal2%
Fat21.5 g2.2 g3%
of which: saturates2.1 g0.2 g1%
Carbohydrate18.6 g1.9 g1%
of which: sugars15.6 g1.6 g2%
Fibre5.3 g0.5 g-
Protein6.7 g0.7 g1%
Salt3.20 g0.32 g5%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
**Based on a serving size of 1 tbsp. (10g)---
Contains 20 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages ---

