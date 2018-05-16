The Coconut Collaborative Peanut Butter Chocolate Cups 2X100g
New
Product Description
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Cups
- On the first taste, you'd definitely be forgiven for not believing us. But yes, these unbelievably thick and creamy Peanut Butter Chocolate Cups are totally, utterly, 100% plant-based. What's more, they're gluten free and only 212 calories per pot. Awesome, right?
- Calling all peanut butter lovers! It's hard to believe this heavenly combination is the only Peanut Butter & Chocolate Dessert on the market; and what's more it's PALM OIL FREE!
- The Coconut Collaborative Peanut Butter Cups are plant-based, dairy-free, gluten-free and of course palm oil Free. A delicious blend of chocolate and peanut, these pots are destined to be enjoyed at any time of the day, whether as an after dinner treat or relaxing with a cuppa, they'll give you the nutty hit you crave.
- We Plant Trees. Every year, we work with Pur Projet to plant thousands of trees across Indonesia to help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients. Not only does this help support the fragile ecosystems we rely on for our tasty ingredients, but also provides a sustainable income for everyone involved.
- Plant based
- Dairy free
- Palm oil free
- Gluten Free
- Vegan Society Approved
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Coconut Cream (27%), Sugar, Smooth Peanut Butter (7%) (Roasted Peanuts, Brown Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Sea Salt), Dark Chocolate (6.7%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Soy Lecithin, Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Cocoa Powder, Modified Tapioca Starch, Diacetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Fava Bean Protein, Trisodium Phosphate, Carrageenan, Guar Gum, Natural Flavouring, Salt
Allergy Information
- Packed in a factory that handles Dairy and Nuts. For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store below 7°C
Produce of
Made in France from EU and non EU ingredients
Name and address
- The Coconut Collaborative Ltd.,
- 16A Great Peter Street,
- London,
- SW1P 2BX.
- The Coconut Collaborative B.V.,
- Kingsfordweg 151,
Return to
Net Contents
2 x 100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|887kJ
|-
|212kcal
|Fat
|15g
|of which Saturates
|8.5g
|Carbohydrate
|15g
|of which Sugars
|12g
|Protein
|4.2g
|Salt
|0.17g
