Tesco 2 Gammon Shanks In A Honey Mustard Sauce 506G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 919kJ
Product Description
- Bone-in cured pork shank in a honey and mustard sauce.
At Tesco we have an Agricultural Team who work with farmers and suppliers to continually improve their high standards of quality, farming and welfare. We believe that good animal welfare gives better quality meat, that's why this product is prepared using pork from farms operating to these standards.
- Quality & Freshness
- Hand-butchered gammon shanks, slow cooked for tenderness
- Slow Cooked
- Cook from frozen 13 mins
- Pack size: 506G
Information
Ingredients
Pork (68%), Water, Sugar, Honey, Onion, Salt, Mustard Seed, Rapeseed Oil, Spirit Vinegar, Turmeric, Cinnamon, Allspice, Black Pepper, Cornflour, Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Sodium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18°C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results, microwave cook from frozen.
Caution Take care when opening pack/uncovering dish as product will be hot and hot steam may escape.
Important
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Oven cook
Instructions: 180°C/Fan 160°C/Gas 4 :1hr 5 mins. Remove outer box. Carefully split the top of the bag and empty the contents into an oven dish and cover with foil. Cook in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 45 minutes. Remove foil, stir sauce and cook uncovered for a further 20 minutes.
Produce of
Made using British and EU pork
Number of uses
Pack contains 2 servings
Warnings
- This product will contain bones.
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable Pouch. Not Recyclable
Name and address
Net Contents
506g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|When microwaved according to instructions Per 100g
|When microwaved according to instructions 1/2 of a pack (162g**)
|Energy
|919kJ
|1489kJ
|-
|219kcal
|354kcal
|Fat
|8.4g
|13.6g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|4.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.4g
|23.3g
|of which sugars
|14.4g
|23.3g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|21.4g
|34.7g
|Salt
|1.3g
|2.1g
|Pack contains 2 servings
|-
|-
|**When microwaved according to instructions 506g typically weights 324g
|-
|-
Safety information
This product will contain bones.
