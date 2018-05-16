Wicked Kitchen Organic Medium-Firm Tofu 300G

- Energy493kJ 118kcal6%
Product Description
- Organic medium-firm soybean curd.
- Premium textured Organic tofu perfect for ramens or scrambling
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water**, Organic Soya Bean (33%), Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)**.
**Denotes non-organic ingredient.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Stir Fry
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. Chop tofu into chunks then stir fry in a tablespoon of oil for 10 minutes until golden. Do not reheat.
Number of uses
3 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/3 of a pack (100g)
|Energy
|493kJ / 118kcal
|493kJ / 118kcal
|Fat
|6.8g
|6.8g
|Saturates
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|1.8g
|1.8g
|Sugars
|0.2g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|1.1g
|1.1g
|Protein
|11.9g
|11.9g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
