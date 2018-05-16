We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Wicked Kitchen Organic Medium-Firm Tofu 300G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Wicked Kitchen Organic Medium-Firm Tofu 300G
£ 2.00
£6.67/kg
1/3 of a pack
  • Energy493kJ 118kcal
    6%
  • Fat6.8g
    10%
  • Saturates1.1g
    6%
  • Sugars0.2g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 493kJ / 118kcal

Product Description

  • Organic medium-firm soybean curd.
  • Premium textured Organic tofu perfect for ramens or scrambling
  • Pack size: 300G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water**, Organic Soya Bean (33%), Firming Agent (Magnesium Chloride)**.

**Denotes non-organic ingredient.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Stir Fry
Instructions: Can be eaten hot or cold. Chop tofu into chunks then stir fry in a tablespoon of oil for 10 minutes until golden. Do not reheat.

Number of uses

3 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g1/3 of a pack (100g)
Energy493kJ / 118kcal493kJ / 118kcal
Fat6.8g6.8g
Saturates1.1g1.1g
Carbohydrate1.8g1.8g
Sugars0.2g0.2g
Fibre1.1g1.1g
Protein11.9g11.9g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Tofu & Tempeh

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here