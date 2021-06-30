Mezeast Kofta Wrap Kit 122G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 573kJ / 136kcal
Product Description
- Kofta Wrap Kit with Kofta spice blend mix, Harissa Paste and Pomegranate Sauce individual pouches.
- Make extraordinary Middle Eastern feasts with the MEZEAST Kofta Wrap Kit
- Fragrant Kofta Mix, Harissa Paste, sweet and sour Pomegranate Sauce Quick, simple and convenient, a flavoursome meal in just 30 minutes
- Aromatic spices and onion from the Middle East provide a taste sensation
- They say Kofta's roots go all the way back to the Persian Empire in 500 BC
- Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
- Nutrutional Compass®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestle S.A.
- Pack size: 122G
Information
Ingredients
Harissa Sauce 37% (Sunflower Oil, Tomato Paste, Water, Vinegar, Spices 1.5% Garlic (contains Sulphites), Smoked Paprika, Black Pepper, Jalapeno Pepper, Cumin, Coriander, Caraway, Cinnamon), Sugar, Onion Powder (contains Sulphites), Paprika Powder, Fried Onions (Onions, Sunflower Oil), Modified Egg Yolk Powder, Flavourings, Yeast Extract, Salt, Pomegranate Sauce 37% (Pomegranate Juice 15.2%*, Water, Sugar, Vinegar, Cornstarch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt), Kofta Mix 26% (Breadcrumbs (Wheat Flour, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant: Extracts of Rosemary), Onion 5.2%*, Garlic, Smoked Pepper Powder, Salt, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Cumin*, Parsley, Sugar, Black Pepper, Cinnamon, Cardamom, Sunflower Oil, Coriander*, Chilli Powder, Caraway*, Nutmeg, Clove), *Ingredients from The Middle East
Allergy Information
- Harissa Sauce: May contain Nuts, Mustard, Sesame., Pomegranate Sauce: May contain Egg, Mustard, Sesame, Walnut., Kofta Mix: May contain Milk, Egg, Soya, Celery.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in Serbia
Number of uses
Makes 6 wraps + side salad
Recycling info
Box. Recyclable Sachet. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Nestlé UK Ltd,
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- Y091 1XY,
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Good to talk
- Contact us for free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
- 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
Net Contents
122g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as prepared**
|Per prepared wrap+ salad**
|%RI*
|Energy
|573kJ / 136kcal
|1478kJ / 352kcal
|18%
|Fat
|4.1g
|10.5g
|15%
|of which: saturates
|1.2g
|3.1g
|16%
|Carbohydrate
|16.0g
|41.5g
|16%
|of which: sugars
|3.5g
|9.1g
|10%
|Fibre
|1.9g
|4.9g
|-
|Protein
|7.9g
|20.3g
|41%
|Salt
|0.60g
|1.55g
|26%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|**Based on 1/6 of preparation instructions; used as basis for per 100g as prepared
|-
|-
|-
|Makes 6 wraps + side salad
|-
|-
|-
