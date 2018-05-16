Yeo Valley Organic Salted Caramel Creme Fraiche 200G

Product Description
- Salted Caramel Half Fat Crème Fraîche
- We always strive to put nature first.
- Our delicious Half Fat Crème Fraiche mixed with indulgent flavours for 100% organic goodness.
- The perfect, easy way to add a twist or extra flavour to desserts or home baking. Even better, our sweet crème fraiche is also an ideal, naturally lighter alternative to using double cream.
- Try dolloping on top of brownies, layering for trifles, spoon on to fruit and berries or mixed with fresh strawberries and meringue for an eton mess.
- At Yeo Valley, we put nature first. We're lowering our climate footprint in everything do so we can live more sustainably, while providing wholesome organic food.
- That's why this pot is made from 100% recycled plastic & card and is 100% recyclable.
- And every time you choose Yeo, you put nature first too.
- For you, wildlife, the world.
- Organic
- Perfect for Puds
- Organic British Milk
- Half Fat
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegetarian
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Organic Half Fat Crème Fraîche (Milk), Organic Invert Sugar Syrup, Organic Sugar, Organic Unsalted Butter (Milk), Organic Double Cream (Milk), Organic Brown Sugar, Organic Maize Starch, Sea Salt, Organic Concentrated Lemon Juice, Organic Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Natural Flavourings, Contains Live Cultures
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in Bold.
Storage
Please keep refrigerated.Once opened, eat within 3 days. For 'use By' Date, See Lid.
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|798kJ/192kcal
|Fat
|15.7g
|of which saturates
|10.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.2g
|of which sugars
|9.0g
|Protein
|3.5g
|Salt
|0.21g
