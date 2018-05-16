Wall's Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400g

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Pastries Can be Enjoyed Hot or Cold, but for the Best Tasting Experience, Heat in the Oven.

Not suitable for microwave heating. Ensure food is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at:

200°C Fan 180°C Gas Mark 6 35 Mins



Oven cook

Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at:

200°C Fan 180°C Gas Mark 6 25 Mins

