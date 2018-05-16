We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wall's Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400g

Wall's Cheese & Bacon Quiche 400g
Product Description

  • Smoked reformed bacon with added water, extra mature Cheddar cheese with an egg custard in a shortcrust pastry case.
  • Shortcrust pastry case filled with beechwood smoked bacon, extra mature Cheddar cheese and a creamy egg custard.
  • Time for a Wall's?
  • This is just the ticket. Tasty smoked bacon, tangy extra mature cheddar cheese and creamy egg custard in a shortcrust pastry case. Hot or cold, it's a great family favourite. It's ready for whenever you need a feel good moment. So, tuck in and enjoy, it's time for a Wall's.
  • Widely recycled
  • British Pork
  • Made with British Bacon
  • Open for a Great Family Favourite
  • Our Wall's pastries are free from artificial colours, flavourings and hydrogenated fat
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

Whole Milk, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Smoked Reformed Bacon with added Water (10%) [Pork (80%), Water, Tapioca Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate), Preservative (Sodium Nitrite)], Vegetable Oils (Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil), Extra Mature Cheddar Cheese (Milk) (8%), Single Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Maize Flour, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Dextrose, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep Refrigerated Below 5°CUse by: see front of pack. Keep refrigerated and do not exceed the use by date. Suitable for Home Freezing Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Pastries Can be Enjoyed Hot or Cold, but for the Best Tasting Experience, Heat in the Oven.
Not suitable for microwave heating. Ensure food is piping hot before serving. Do not reheat. All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at:
200°C Fan 180°C Gas Mark 6 35 Mins

Instructions: Remove all packaging and place on a baking tray near the centre of a pre-heated oven at:
200°C Fan 180°C Gas Mark 6 25 Mins

Produce of

Packed in the UK using British pork

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Wall's Pastry,
  • PO Box 9111,
  • Poole,
  • BH15 2AS.
  • Keizersgracht 482,
  • 1017EG,

Return to

  • Contact Information
  • Please contact
  • Wall's Pastry,
  • PO Box 9111,
  • Poole,
  • BH15 2AS.
  • Feedback@Walls-Pastry.co.uk

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 1/4 quicheRef. Intake Per 100g
Energy 1065kJ1065kJ
-255kcal255kcal13%
Fat 16g16g23%
of which Saturates 7.1g7.1g36%
Carbohydrate 20g20g
of which Sugars 2.6g2.6g3%
Fibre 0.8g0.8g
Protein 7.8g7.8g
Salt 0.48g0.48g8%
Serves 4---
Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)---

