Tesco Egg Alternative 135G

Great
This is brilliant 👏 brought as can't eat eggs. Made pancakes 🥞 with it, turned out great
Absolutely awful! Do not use!
Absolutely dreadful to use for cakes. Its my friends 30th birthday and she is allergic to eggs, so I used this for her cake and the cake falls apart. Absolutely terrible! I’d upload a picture if I could! Do not recommend to anyone for cakes!
Fantastic! It’s finally here! Well done tesco!
Fantastic! Well overdue to have a product that prevents the exploitation of laying hens but pleased that it’s finally here. Well done Tesco!