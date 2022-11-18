We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Egg Alternative 135G

3.7(3)Write a review
Tesco Egg Alternative 135G
£2.50
£1.85/100g

Per 6g

Energy
93kJ
22kcal
1%of the reference intake
Fat
0.4g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.2g

medium

1%of the reference intake
Sugars
0.2g

low

<1%of the reference intake
Salt
<0.01g

low

<1%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1548kJ / 369kcal

Product Description

  • Haricot bean flour and pea fibre based egg alternative.
  • Adds rise and tenderness to your egg free cakes and biscuits.
  • Pack size: 135G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Haricot Bean Flour (60%), Pea Fibre (18%), Potato Starch, Maltodextrin, Rice Flour, Tapioca Starch, Foaming Agent (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose).

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Can be used in home baking e.g. cakes, biscuits, pastries and pancakes!

    To replace 1 whole egg you will need: 2 teaspoons egg alternative and 40ml water.

    1. Whisk the egg alternative with the water until it is fully incorporated.

    2. Add the egg alternative and water mixture into your recipe and whisk until aerated.

    3. Bake as per recipe.

Number of uses

22 Servings

Recycling info

Sachet. Don't Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

135g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 6g
Energy1548kJ / 369kcal93kJ / 22kcal
Fat7.0g0.4g
Saturates3.1g0.2g
Carbohydrate51.7g3.1g
Sugars3.5g0.2g
Fibre20.9g1.3g
Protein14.3g0.9g
Salt0.1g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Baking Aids & Ingredients

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

3 Reviews

Average of 3.7 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great

5 stars

This is brilliant 👏 brought as can't eat eggs. Made pancakes 🥞 with it, turned out great

Absolutely awful! Do not use!

1 stars

Absolutely dreadful to use for cakes. Its my friends 30th birthday and she is allergic to eggs, so I used this for her cake and the cake falls apart. Absolutely terrible! I’d upload a picture if I could! Do not recommend to anyone for cakes!

Fantastic! It’s finally here! Well done tesco!

5 stars

Fantastic! Well overdue to have a product that prevents the exploitation of laying hens but pleased that it’s finally here. Well done Tesco!

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here