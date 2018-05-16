Rebel Kitchen Whole Mylk Drink 1 Litre

Product Description
- Organic Plant Based Drink
- Ethical and Sustainable: Rebel Kitchen is 100% Carbon Neutral, certified Organic and Glyphosate Free. Plus 1% of the revenue from every product sold goes to supporting environmental regenerative agriculture, through 1% For The Planet.
- Made By Rebels: Rebel Kitchen is a BCorp, a certification that proves Rebel Kitchen has the highest standards of social and environmental performance, accountability and transparency.
- Rebel Kitchen Whole Mylk® - A Blend of Plants, Tastes like Milk.
- Tried 15 plant based milks and none taste like dairy? Here's one that does.
- A blend of plants, tastes like milk: Available in Semi-Skimmed and Whole just like it's dairy counterpart.
- How do we make it so Mylky? Coconut Cream for creaminess, Brown Rice for sweetness, Cashew for earthiness, Gluten Free Oats for Smoothness and Hemp for savouriness.
- Never Compromise, Rebels: No Dairy. No Gluten. No Preservative. No Thickeners. No Stabilisers. No Refined Sugar
- EU Organic - FR-BIO-01 EU/non EU agriculture
- FSC - FSC® Mixte, Carton, FSC® C014047
- Tetra Pak®, Tetra Brik® Aseptic
- Tetra Pak®, Protects What's Good
- Organic
- Blend of Plants Tastes Like Milk
- Made with love
- Free from dairy and gluten
- No thickeners, stabilisers or refined sugar
- No preservatives
- Vegan
- Pack size: 1L
Information
Ingredients
Spring Water, Coconut Cream (8%)*, Brown Rice Syrup (4%)*, Cashew (0.5%)*, Gluten Free Oats*, Hemp Protein*, Calcium Carbonate, Sunflower Seed Extract*, Sea Salt, Nutritional Yeast, *Organic
Allergy Information
- Contains Nuts For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
For best before date, see top of pack.Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 5 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Want a plant based milk that tastes, looks and works like whole milk? This. Is. It.
- Dash It into coffee
- Stir It into sauces
- Blend It in a smoothie
- Shake well.
- Shake it Up!
Additives
- Free From Preservatives
Name and address
- Nurture Brands Ltd,
- 61 Grosvenor Street,
- London,
- W1K 3JE,
- UK.
- Find out more & chat to us:
- rebel-kitchen.com
- @rebel_kitchen
- hello@rebel-kitchen.com
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|151kJ
|-
|36kcal
|Fat
|2.0g
|of which saturates
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|3.9g
|of which sugars
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.2g
|Protein
|0.4g
|Salt
|0.14g
