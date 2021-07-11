We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Cool Cucumber & Dill Dressing 250Ml

3.5(2)Write a review
£ 1.20
£0.48/100ml

New

One tablespoon
  • Energy87kJ 21kcal
    1%
  • Fat1.6g
    2%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 87kJ / 21kcal

Product Description

  • Dressing made with cucumber purée and dill.
  • Cool as a cucumber A mild & flavourful plant based dressing with dill and cucumber
  • Pack size: 250ML

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cucumber Purée (10%), Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Dill (1%), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper.

Storage

Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.

Number of uses

approx. 16 Servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Recycle- Rinse/Cap on

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

250ml e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne tablespoon (15ml)Per 100ml
Energy87kJ / 21kcal581kJ / 140kcal
Fat1.6g10.5g
Saturates0.1g0.8g
Carbohydrate1.6g10.8g
Sugars1.1g7.4g
Fibre<0.1g0.7g
Protein<0.1g0.3g
Salt0.2g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

2 Reviews

Average of 3.5 stars

Delicious salad dressing

5 stars

Overpowering!

2 stars

The taste is far too strong for a salad dressing. I only used a little and the dill was so overpowering that it ruined my dinner!

