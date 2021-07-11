Wicked Kitchen Cool Cucumber & Dill Dressing 250Ml

Delicious salad dressing
Overpowering!
The taste is far too strong for a salad dressing. I only used a little and the dill was so overpowering that it ruined my dinner!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 87kJ / 21kcal
INGREDIENTS: Water, Rapeseed Oil, Cucumber Purée (10%), Sugar, White Wine Vinegar, Cornflour, Dill (1%), Salt, Modified Maize Starch, Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum), Black Pepper.
Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 4 weeks. Store in a cool dry place.
|Typical Values
|One tablespoon (15ml)
|Per 100ml
|Energy
|87kJ / 21kcal
|581kJ / 140kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|10.5g
|Saturates
|0.1g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|1.6g
|10.8g
|Sugars
|1.1g
|7.4g
|Fibre
|<0.1g
|0.7g
|Protein
|<0.1g
|0.3g
|Salt
|0.2g
|1.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
