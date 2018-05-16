New Covent Garden Minestrone Soup 560G

Product Description
- Tomato, red pepper, cannellini beans and pasta soup
- Enjoy as part of a varied and balanced diet and a healthy lifestyle.
- An Italian icon.
- Tangy tomatoes and sweet red peppers combined with hearty cannellini beans and ditalini pasta, beautifully finished with a touch of basil. This soup will transport you to sunnier climes!
- 104 calories*
- *Per 1/2 pack
- Protein contributes to the maintenance of normal bones.
- A little lift in every bowl
- For over 30 years we have been obsessing over the naturally good fuel that is a bowl of soup. Our passion is for classic recipes and store cupboard ingredients - we're satisfyingly simple. As healthy as we are convenient, we give you all you need - uplifting, delicious soup that is guaranteed to put a spring in your step.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Board from responsible sources, FSC® C100482, www.fsc.org
- Naturally Good Fuel
- 2 of 5 a day
- Source of protein
- Low fat
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 560G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomato (23%), Onion, Red Pepper (5%), Cannellini Beans (5%), Tomato Paste, Carrot, Pasta (3%) (Durum Wheat Semolina), Celery, Basil, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Puree, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Oregano, Black Pepper
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Full power: Cat E 900W 5 mins
To microwave: Simply open the carton and pop in the microwave for 5 minutes, stirring halfway through, until piping hot.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Heating Instructions: Give the carton a good shake.
Be careful the soup will be hot. Let it stand for 1 minute before eating. Do not reheat when cooled.
Hob
Instructions: Moderate heat 5 mins
Pour soup into a saucepan, heat until piping hot, stirring frequently.
Name and address
- New Covent Garden Soup Co.,
- 2100 Century Way,
- Thorpe Park,
- Leeds,
- LS15 8ZB,
- UK.
Return to
- 0800 3894415
- Hain Celestial Ireland,
- Elm Court Boreenmanna Road,
- Cork,
- Ireland,
- T12 HHW2.
Net Contents
560g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/2 pack (280g)
|Energy
|156kJ
|436kJ
|-
|37kcal
|104kcal
|Fat
|0.8g
|2.3g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|1.1g
|Carbohydrate
|5.2g
|14.7g
|of which sugars
|2.6g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|3.5g
|Protein
|1.5g
|4.3g
|Salt
|0.35g
|0.99g
|Pack contains 2 x 280g servings
|-
|-
