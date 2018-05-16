Product Description
- MISO TASTY RICH & TANGY YUZU 100G
- Rich & Tangy Yuzu
- Brighten up your dishes with a Japanese citrus twist! Our Rich and Tangy Yuzu carries the sweet notes of lemon and mandarin and the deeper umami flavours of Japanese miso for a super mouth-watering experience.
- Tasty Ideas
- Glaze - Spread on a thin layer half-way through roasting veg for a golden glaze.
- Marinade - Coat fish, seafood and chicken for 10 minutes before roasting or grilling.
- Drizzle - Mix with a little oil and water for a citrus salad dressing.
- 100% recyclable
- Glaze, marinade and drizzle
- Easy Japanese
- Gluten free
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
Miso Paste (40%) (Water, Soybeans, Rice, Salt, Alcohol), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Water, Yuzu Juice (2.5%), Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Stabiliser (Xanthan Gum)
Allergy Information
- For allergens see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep refrigerated and use within 21 days and by best before date shown.Best Before: See Cap.
Produce of
Made in the UK. Packed in the UK from imported ingredients
Number of uses
Servings per pack: 5, Serving size: Approx 20g
Name and address
- Miso Tasty Ltd,
- PO Box 68534,
- London,
- SW15 9FB.
Importer address
- Tenth Dot Brands Pty. Ltd.
- 18 Andval Court,
- Berwick,
- Victoria 3806,
- Australia.
Return to
Net Contents
100g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Quantity Per 100g
|Quantity Per Serve
|Energy kJ
|1486
|297
|Energy kcal
|355
|71
|Fat
|18.3g
|3.7g
|of which saturates
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Carbohydrate
|41.0g
|8.2g
|of which sugars
|36.0g
|7.2g
|Fibre
|0.1g
|0.0g
|Protein
|5.2g
|1.0g
|Salt
|5.4g
|1.1g
|Sodium
|2118mg
|424mg
