Linda McCartney's Organic Barista Oat Drink 1 Litre
Product Description
- Organic Oat Drink with Soya.
- Kind to the Planet and Kind to You
- Proudly supporting monday - meat free
- Linda McCartney's barista oat drink is made from five simple ingredients.
- In 1991, Linda's love of animals, the planet, food and family inspired a revolutionary new veggie food company. Today more than ever, its caring and sustainable values make us proud to be part of what she started. Plant-based food for planet earth, from our heart to your home.
- EU Organic - DE-ÖKO-013, EU Agriculture
- Purchasing this FSC® (Forestry Stewardship Council®) carton from Tetra Pak supports responsible forest management worldwide.
- Organic
- No Added Sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- UHT Processed
- Fully foamable
- Animal-Friendly
- Lactose Free
- Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
- Pack size: 1L
- No Added Sugar
Information
Ingredients
Water, Oats* (10%), Soya Bean* (2%), Sunflower Oil*, Sea Salt, *From Organic Farming
Allergy Information
- May also contain Spelt. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in Capitals.
Storage
Best before: see top.The sealed package can be stored unrefrigerated. After opening, keep refrigerated and use within 4 days.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
- For the perfect foam we recommend refrigerating the drink before use and foam at 60°C.
Warnings
- Not for use as an infant formula.
Name and address
- Linda McCartney Foods,
- Holt Road,
- Fakenham,
- Norfolk,
- NR21 8EH,
- UK.
- Please Get in Touch
- Here at Linda McCartney's we are passionate about our delicious vegetarian products and we would love to hear from you.
- customercare@lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- 0800 626 697
- www.lindamccartneyfoods.co.uk
- Hain Celestial,
Net Contents
1l ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml
|Energy kJ
|232
|Energy kcal
|55
|Fat
|1.8g
|(of which saturates)
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|8.4g
|(of which sugars)
|5.5g
|Fibre
|0.3g
|Protein
|1.2g
|Salt
|0.13g
Safety information
