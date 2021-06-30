Mezeast Pomegranate Sauce 170Ml
Product Description
- Pomegranate Sauce.
- Sweeten up classic Middle Eastern cuisine with the MEZEAST Pomegranate Sauce
- Sweet and zesty pomegranate juice with the zing of added lemon juice
- A convenient ready to eat sauce or dip for your favourite Middle Eastern foods
- Pomegranate juice sourced from the Middle East for an authentic flavour
- Widely cultivated in the Middle East, the fruit symbolises prosperity and fertility
- Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
- Nutritional Compass®
- ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
- Middle Eastern Food
- Zesty, Tangy, Sweet & Sour
- With pomegranate from the Middle East
- Pack size: 170ML
Information
Ingredients
Pomegranate Juice Concentrate 41.3%*, Water, Sugar, Alcohol Vinegar, Corn starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, *Pomegranate Juice Concentrate from the Middle East
Allergy Information
- May contain Egg, Sesame, Mustard and Nuts.
Storage
Keep refrigerated after opening.
Produce of
Produced in Switzerland
Preparation and Usage
- Yalla Drizzle It!
- Ideal for salads, hummus and grilled vegetables.
- Enjoy Habibi!
- Shake well before use.
Number of uses
Contains 17 servings
Name and address
- PO Box 207,
- York,
- YO91 1XY,
- UK.
- Nestlé Ireland,
- 3030 Lake Drive,
Return to
- Good to talk
- Contact us for free
- www.nestle.co.uk
- 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
Net Contents
170ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100ml
|Per 10ml serving
|%RI*
|Energy
|984 kJ
|98 kJ
|-
|231 kcal
|23 kcal
|1%
|Fat
|0.7 g
|0.1 g
|<1%
|of which: saturates
|0.2 g
|0.0 g
|<1%
|Carbohydrate
|54.7 g
|5.5 g
|2%
|of which: sugars
|48.3 g
|4.8 g
|5%
|Fibre
|0.1 g
|0.0 g
|-
|Protein
|0.5 g
|0.1 g
|<1%
|Salt
|1.85 g
|0.19 g
|3%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|Contains 17 servings
|-
|-
|-
|Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages
|-
|-
|-
