We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Mezeast Pomegranate Sauce 170Ml

No ratings yetWrite a review
Mezeast Pomegranate Sauce 170Ml
£ 2.29
£1.35/100ml
Clubcard Price
1 tbsp (10ml):
  • Energy99kJ 23kcal
    1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 984 kJ

Product Description

  • Pomegranate Sauce.
  • Sweeten up classic Middle Eastern cuisine with the MEZEAST Pomegranate Sauce
  • Sweet and zesty pomegranate juice with the zing of added lemon juice
  • A convenient ready to eat sauce or dip for your favourite Middle Eastern foods
  • Pomegranate juice sourced from the Middle East for an authentic flavour
  • Widely cultivated in the Middle East, the fruit symbolises prosperity and fertility
  • Share the generosity and goodness of Middle Eastern cuisine at your table
  • Nutritional Compass®
  • ® Reg. Trademark of Société des Produits Nestlé S.A.
  • Middle Eastern Food
  • Zesty, Tangy, Sweet & Sour
  • With pomegranate from the Middle East
  • Pack size: 170ML

Information

Ingredients

Pomegranate Juice Concentrate 41.3%*, Water, Sugar, Alcohol Vinegar, Corn starch, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Salt, *Pomegranate Juice Concentrate from the Middle East

Allergy Information

  • May contain Egg, Sesame, Mustard and Nuts.

Storage

Keep refrigerated after opening.

Produce of

Produced in Switzerland

Preparation and Usage

  • Yalla Drizzle It!
  • Ideal for salads, hummus and grilled vegetables.
  • Enjoy Habibi!
  • Shake well before use.

Number of uses

Contains 17 servings

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • Contact us for free
  • www.nestle.co.uk
  • 0800 00 00 30 (UK)
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • Nestlé Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • Citywest Business Campus,

Net Contents

170ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100mlPer 10ml serving%RI*
Energy984 kJ98 kJ
-231 kcal23 kcal1%
Fat0.7 g0.1 g<1%
of which: saturates 0.2 g0.0 g<1%
Carbohydrate54.7 g5.5 g2%
of which: sugars48.3 g4.8 g5%
Fibre0.1 g0.0 g-
Protein0.5 g0.1 g<1%
Salt1.85 g0.19 g3%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Contains 17 servings---
Portions should be adjusted for children of different ages---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here