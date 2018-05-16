Product Description
- Babyliss Berry Crush Wand
- Extra-long quartz-ceramic conical barrel with non-slip Wrap Control™ for perfect curl formation and easy styling, even on longer hair lengths
- Achieve effortless, flawless curls with the BaByliss Berry Crush conical wand.
- The quartz-ceramic barrel with non-slip Wrap Control™ makes styling easy and gives a perfect curl formation. The extra-long barrel is perfect for use on different hair lengths including longer hair.
- The Advanced Ceramics™ heating technology gives ultra-fast heat up and consistent even heat on every section for lasting results. Variable heat control up to 210°C, is suitable for all hair types.
- H5.7cm x W7.1cm x D38cm
- Advanced Ceramics heating system gives fast heat up and maintains high heat on every section for lasting curls
- 30 heat settings from 150°C to 210⁰C
Information
Preparation and Usage
- - After use, switch off and unplug the appliance.
- - Allow the appliance to cool before storing away.
- - Never wrap the power cord around the appliance, instead loosely coil the power cord next to the product when storing away.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2022
No reviews yet
Help other customers like youWrite a review
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.