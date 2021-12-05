Tesco 500 Mfunction Bright White Lights - Mains Powered, Suitable For Indoor And Outdoor Use (Approx 42.4M)

Poor standard for the price will not repurchase.
Really spoilt my evening, went for slightly more expensive lights than normal. Finished putting them on the tree as normal turned on while placing on the tree, adjusting then they started to fade half the set went blank the other very dim . Tightened the connection to the plug but think this was a wire connection. They have just gone totally now . Very disappointed shall return these first thing . Will not be purchasing these again as think they will cause issues when taking them off and on . The box I also feel was to small as they were very tightly packed with wire . I can't get them back in to store for return.
Do not purchase these lights
I can’t give these lights any stars. Has I cannot unravel the lights. The lights are just put into the case in a very big ball. I have been trying to unravel these lights now for over 2 hours . Very disappointed with these lights. I have now after 2 hours have gave it up as a bad job. Not a very happy customer