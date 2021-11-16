Tesco 100 Warm White Timer Lights - Battery Powered, Suitable For Indoor Use (Approx 10.4M)

Okay lights, but no included batteries in the box!
The box clearly says batteries included, but there were none in the box. And as the other review says, the screw was almost impossible to get out and the head just got chewed up in the process so can't be put back in. Lights okay but no batteries makes them overpriced.
Ridiculous, the battery compartment is held shut with two clips and a small (unnecessary) screw. The screw was so tight that I was unable to budge it. Various screw drivers, pure brut force but to no avail. I'd love to say they are pretty lights but I can't put the batteries in to find out!!