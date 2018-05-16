We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Firepit 4 Mediterranean Inspired Flatbreads 280G

Tesco Firepit 4 Mediterranean Inspired Flatbreads 280G
£ 1.10
£0.39/100g

New

One flatbread
  • Energy758kJ 180kcal
    9%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars2.1g
    2%
  • Salt0.5g
    8%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1083kJ / 257kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Plain flatbreads.
  • PLAIN
  • Pack size: 280G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Fibre, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Starch.

Allergy Information

  • May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Legal information

Packaged in a protective atmosphere

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Store in a cool dry place.

Cooking Instructions

Grill
Instructions: 2 mins. Sprinkle the bread with water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes, turning occasionally.

Cooking Precautions

  • Do not reheat

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

280g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne flatbread (70g)
Energy1083kJ / 257kcal758kJ / 180kcal
Fat4.1g2.9g
Saturates0.4g0.3g
Carbohydrate41.0g28.7g
Sugars3.0g2.1g
Fibre7.0g4.9g
Protein10.5g7.4g
Salt0.7g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
