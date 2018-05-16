Tesco Firepit 4 Red Leicester Chilli Burger Melts 100G

- Energy403kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat7.7g11%
- Saturates4.8g24%
- Sugars1.0g1%
- Salt0.5g8%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1613kJ / 389kcal
Product Description
- Red Leicester cheese with Scotch bonnet chilli relish, smoky chipotle seasoning and red bell peppers.
- US Pitmasters see BBQ as a craft using marinades and rubs for distinct flavours. Inspired by their passion, Fire Pit brings you a delicious selection of mains and sides so you can enjoy different tastes throughout the summer. Finish off on your BBQ or under your grill to get that BBQ taste whatever the weather
- Pack size: 100G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Red Leicester Cheese (with Colour: Annatto Norbixin) (Milk), Scotch Bonnet Chilli Relish (6%) [Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Red Pepper, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Garlic, Cornflour, Salt, Lemon Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Acetic Acid)], Smoky Chipotle Seasoning (2.5%) [Milk Sugar, Salt, Smoked Paprika, Sugar, Oak Smoked Sugar, Yeast Extract Powder, Garlic Powder, Chilli, Onion Powder, Tomato Powder, Flavouring, Coriander Leaf, Lemon Juice, Potato Maltodextrin, Cayenne Chilli Extract, Paprika Extract, Chipotle Chilli Extract], Red Bell Pepper, Cayenne Chilli Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Preparation and Usage
Add the cheese on top of pre-cooked burgers and place them under a pre-heated medium grill or on a barbecue for around 2-3 minutes or until the cheese has started to melt.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
100g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One cheese slice (25g)
|Energy
|1613kJ / 389kcal
|403kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|30.8g
|7.7g
|Saturates
|19.4g
|4.8g
|Carbohydrate
|5.1g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|3.8g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.6g
|Protein
|21.7g
|5.4g
|Salt
|2.0g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021