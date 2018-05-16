Product Description
- GU INSPIRATIONS COOKIES & CREAM DESSERTS 2X85G
- All our iconic Gü packaging is fully recyclable, although we know most of you love to keep the ramekins and re-use them at home! Share your Gü ramekin re-use creations with us on Instagram @gupuds or on our website at www.gupuds.com
- Gü Inspirations Cookies & Cream Desserts: Inspired by an iconic American-style Bakery flavour, our patisserie chefs have crafted our own Cookies & Cream dessert. A perfect combination of a chocolate cookie dough base, topped with a silky vanilla and mascarpone cream layer - made with Jersey cream, which is known for its richness - and finished with chocolate cookie sprinkles
- At Gü, we've perfected the art of the perfect dessert. Our patisserie chefs craft all our desserts, so you get intense flavour in every spoonful, with each dessert featuring our iconic layers.
- We've been creating restaurant quality, wickedly indulgent desserts since 2003. Our indulgent desserts range features Cheesecakes, Hot Desserts, Mousse, Free From Desserts, Light Low Calorie Desserts and Bakery Inspirations.
- If you're ever wondering if a Gü Inspirations Cookies & Cream Dessert is acceptable at 11 am, just know that somewhere, somebody is tucking into a Gü every single second...
- It's our job to create the most indulgent moments; it's your job to enjoy yourself. So, why not try our brand new and exciting Inspirations range, inspired by bakery flavours? Choose from our Chocolate & Honeycomb Dessert, Cookies & Cream Dessert and Red Velvet Dessert.
- Pack size: 170G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Whipping Cream (Milk) (17%), Mascarpone Cheese (Mascarpone Cheese (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Full Fat Soft Cheese (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Palm Oil, Jersey Double Cream (Milk) (5%), Pasteurised Whole Egg, Dark Chocolate (3.5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Whole Milk, White Rice Flour, Starch, Lyles Golden Syrup, Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, Cocoa Butter, Maize Flour, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Demerara Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Wholemeal Wheat Flour, Beef Gelatine, Natural Flavouring, Salt, Buckwheat Flour, Invert Sugar Syrup, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a Site that Handles Nuts. Allergens: see ingredients list in Bold
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch swing by www.gupuds.com
Net Contents
2 x 85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per 85g: ramekin
|Energy:
|1685 kJ
|1432 kJ
|-
|405 kcal
|344 kcal
|Fat (g):
|28g
|24g
|of which saturates (g):
|15g
|13g
|Carbohydrate (g):
|34g
|29g
|of which sugars (g):
|25g
|21g
|Fibre (g):
|<0.5g
|<0.5g
|Protein (g):
|3.7g
|3.1g
|Salt (g):
|0.37g
|0.32g
Safety information
Handle glass ramekin with care.
