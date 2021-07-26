We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Beautifully Balanced Fruity Rainbow Slaw & Noodles 215G

£ 2.50
£1.17/100g
Clubcard Price
Each pack (215g)
  • Energy659kJ 157kcal
    8%
  • Fat2.9g
    4%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars17.5g
    19%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 307kJ / 73kcal

Product Description

  • Cooked rice noodles mixed with shredded vegetables, edamame soya beans, pepper, cooked red quinoa, cooked broccoli florets and a pot of mango and chilli dressing.
  • Rice noodles with edamame beans, broccoli florets and a mango and chilli dressing. Enjoy hot or cold.
  • Pack size: 215G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Mango and Chilli Dressing (16%) [Mango Purée, Sugar, Water, Spirit Vinegar, Cornflour, Salt, Garlic Purée, Fire Roasted Chilli], Cooked Rice Noodles (13%) [Water, Rice Noodles, Rapeseed Oil], White Cabbage, Edamame Soya Beans, Red Pepper, Cooked Red Quinoa [Water, Quinoa], Broccoli Florets, Pink Cabbage, Radish, Spring Onion, Spinach, Coriander.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Can be served hot or cold. For best results, eat cold.
800W 2 mins / 900W 2 mins
Peel back film halfway, add the dressing to the salad and mix well. Re-cover the salad with the film.
Heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W), remove and stir well.
Replace the film and heat on full power for a further 1 minute (800W/900W).
Allow to stand for 1 minute after heating.
When removing film after heating, do so with caution as hot steam may escape.
Stir well before serving.

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

215g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (215g)
Energy307kJ / 73kcal659kJ / 157kcal
Fat1.4g2.9g
Saturates0.2g0.4g
Carbohydrate10.4g22.4g
Sugars8.2g17.5g
Fibre3.0g6.5g
Protein3.2g6.9g
Salt0.2g0.4g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--
View all Lettuce & Salad bags

