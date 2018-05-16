The City Kitchen Barbacoa Beef & Bean Chilli 380G

- Energy2075kJ 494kcal25%
- Fat13.2g19%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars11.3g13%
- Salt2.8g47%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 546kJ / 130kcal
Product Description
- Cooked rice with marinated cooked pulled beef in a tomato and chilli sauce, red pepper and red onion mix, black turtle beans and pinto beans, topped with coriander.
- Tender pulled beef with black turtle and pinto beans spiced with a combination of cumin, paprika and chipotle
- Pack size: 380G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Rice [Water, Long Grain Rice], Red Pepper, Tomato Purée, Black Turtle Beans, Pinto Beans, Pulled Beef (9%), Onion, Red Onion, Tomato Passata, Rapeseed Oil, Garlic Purée, Salt, Cornflour, Coriander, Beef Extract, Cumin Powder, White Wine Vinegar, Smoked Paprika, Paprika Flakes, Chilli Flakes, Coriander Powder, Chipotle Chilli Powder, Cumin Seed, Oregano, Cayenne Pepper, Corn Starch, Chilli Powder, Cracked Black Pepper, Cinnamon Powder, Clove Powder, Bay Leaf, Carrot, Leek, Garlic, Parsley, Rosemary, Thyme.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: Heating Up:
Remove label and slightly loosen one side of lid.
Place in a microwave and heat on full power for 4 minutes (800W) / 3 minutes 30 seconds (900W).
Stir before serving – careful, the tray will be hot.
Before you tuck in, ensure food is piping hot.
Produce of
Made using British beef.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Lid. Recycle
Return to
Net Contents
380g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (380g)
|Energy
|546kJ / 130kcal
|2075kJ / 494kcal
|Fat
|3.5g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|62.7g
|Sugars
|3.0g
|11.3g
|Fibre
|3.7g
|14.2g
|Protein
|6.3g
|24.0g
|Salt
|0.7g
|2.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When heated according to instructions.
|-
|-
