Wicked Kitchen Tikka Spiced Cauliflower & Bhaji 410G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ / 105kcal
Product Description
- Black Beluga® lentil spiced dhal with spiced chargrilled cauliflower, sweet potato onion bhaji, spinach and pickled sliced onion.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Chargrilled cauliflower & sweet potato onion bhaji with a black Beluga® lentil dhal, picked red onion and spinach
- Pack size: 410G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Black Beluga® Lentils (32%), Water, Chargrilled Tikka Spiced Cauliflower (19%) [Cauliflower, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Garlic Purée, Salt, Black Onion Seed], Sweet Potato Onion Bhaji (9%) [Onion, Sweet Potato, Yellow Split Peas, Chickpea Flour, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Red Chilli, Salt, Black Onion Seed, Coriander Seed, Fennel Seed, Rose], Spinach, Coconut Extract, Red Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Spices, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Tapioca Starch, Soya Bean, Rice, Rice Vinegar, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Beetroot Powder, Alcohol, Ginger Purée, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs.
Peel back film over half of the pack and replace film.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Preparation and Usage
Number of uses
1 Servings
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (410g)
|Energy
|437kJ / 105kcal
|1792kJ / 429kcal
|Fat
|3.4g
|13.9g
|Saturates
|0.6g
|2.6g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|39.1g
|Sugars
|2.3g
|9.3g
|Fibre
|6.0g
|24.7g
|Protein
|6.0g
|24.5g
|Salt
|0.9g
|3.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When cooked according to instructions.
