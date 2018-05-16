We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Wicked Kitchen Tikka Spiced Cauliflower & Bhaji 410G

Wicked Kitchen Tikka Spiced Cauliflower & Bhaji 410G
£ 3.50
£8.54/kg
Each pack
  • Energy1792kJ 429kcal
    21%
  • Fat13.9g
    20%
  • Saturates2.6g
    13%
  • Sugars9.3g
    10%
  • Salt3.8g
    63%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 437kJ / 105kcal

Product Description

  • Black Beluga® lentil spiced dhal with spiced chargrilled cauliflower, sweet potato onion bhaji, spinach and pickled sliced onion.
  • GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
  • Chargrilled cauliflower & sweet potato onion bhaji with a black Beluga® lentil dhal, picked red onion and spinach
  • Pack size: 410G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Black Beluga® Lentils (32%), Water, Chargrilled Tikka Spiced Cauliflower (19%) [Cauliflower, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Garlic Purée, Salt, Black Onion Seed], Sweet Potato Onion Bhaji (9%) [Onion, Sweet Potato, Yellow Split Peas, Chickpea Flour, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Spices, Red Chilli, Salt, Black Onion Seed, Coriander Seed, Fennel Seed, Rose], Spinach, Coconut Extract, Red Onion, Cornflour, Tomato Paste, Spices, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Sugar, Garlic Purée, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Tapioca Starch, Soya Bean, Rice, Rice Vinegar, Ginger, Rapeseed Oil, Beetroot Powder, Alcohol, Ginger Purée, Garlic Powder, Tomato Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 3 mins 30 secs.
Peel back film over half of the pack and replace film.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after cooking.

Preparation and Usage

  •  

     

Number of uses

1 Servings

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

410g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack (410g)
Energy437kJ / 105kcal1792kJ / 429kcal
Fat3.4g13.9g
Saturates0.6g2.6g
Carbohydrate9.5g39.1g
Sugars2.3g9.3g
Fibre6.0g24.7g
Protein6.0g24.5g
Salt0.9g3.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

