Squeaky Bean Vegan Mini Scotch Egg Bites 210g

Product Description
- Seasoned wheat and pea protein with a pea protein-based filling, coated in breadcrumbs.
- Ready-To-Eat
- Tuck Into Tasty
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 210G
Information
Ingredients
Vegan Pork Style Pieces (40%) (Water, Vegetable Protein (Wheat, Pea), Textured Pea Protein, Wheat Gluten, Sunflower Oil, Seasoning (Sugar, Maize Starch, Black Pepper, White Pepper, Nutmeg, Cayenne Pepper, Salt, Chilli Cumin, Garlic Powder, Oregano, Sage, Marjoram, Yeast Extract, Potato Maltodextrin, Sunflower Seed Oil, Onion Powder, Rice Flour, Parsley, Caramelised Sugar, Paprika Spice Extract, Rosemary), Potato Protein, Pea Protein Isolate, Preservatives: Potassium Lactate, Potassium Acetate; Stabilisers: Agar, Calcium Lactate; Salt, Dextrose, Citrus Fibre, Natural Flavouring, Maltodextrin, Acidity Regulator: Lactic Acid, Ground Nutmeg, Smoked Yeast, Mushroom Powder), Rapeseed Oil, Fortified Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Onion, Crackd® The No-Egg Egg (Water, Pea Protein, Thickener: Methyl Cellulose, Gelling Agent: Gellan Gum, Firming Agent: Calcium Lactate, Nutritional Yeast (Dried Inactive Yeast, Vitamin B12), Flavouring, Black Salt, Acid: Lactic Acid, Acidity Regulator: Potassium Bitartrate, Colour: Beta Carotene, Vitamin (D & B12), Stabilisers: Guar Gum, Cellulose Gum, Dextrose), Stabiliser: Methyl Cellulose, Cornflour, Cider Vinegar, Wheat Starch, Sage, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Pea Protein, Thickener: Pectin, Salt, Yeast, Dextrose, Citrus Fibre, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Garlic Puree, Mustard Flour, Paprika, Turmeric
Allergy Information
- Strict controls are in place to prevent cross contamination but this product is not suitable for Milk and Egg allergy sufferers due to manufacturing methods. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated below 5°C. Once opened keep refrigerated and use within 2 days. Do not exceed use by date. For use by date see front of pack. This product is previously frozen and defrosted under controlled conditions without affecting the quality or safety of the product. Suitable for home freezing. Freeze on day of purchase and consume within 1 month. Defrost thoroughly before use. Once defrosted, do not refreeze.
Produce of
Packed in the United Kingdom
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable Tray. Recyclable
Name and address
- Packed for:
- Squeaky Bean®,
- Discovery House,
- 11 Wells Place,
- RH1 3AS,
- UK.
Return to
Net Contents
210g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|869 kJ / 208 kcal
|Fat
|9.2g
|of which saturates
|1.0g
|Carbohydrates
|18.1g
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|Fibre
|2.6g
|Protein
|11.7g
|Salt
|1.38g
Using Product Information
