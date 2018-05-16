We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest 2 Eton Mess Pots 200g

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco Finest 2 Eton Mess Pots 200g
£ 3.00
£1.50/100g
One pot
  • Energy1678kJ 404kcal
    20%
  • Fat30.6g
    44%
  • Saturates15.9g
    80%
  • Sugars25.7g
    29%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1678kJ / 404kcal

Product Description

  • Vanilla flavoured mousse layered with raspberry compote and a Belgian white chocolate sauce, topped with crushed meringue.
  • Layers of fruity raspberry compote and mousse flavoured with Madagascan vanilla, topped with a layer of Belgian white chocolate and decorated with crunchy crushed meringue pieces.
  • Fruity raspberry compote layered with Madagascan vanilla mousse and topped with Belgian white chocolate and meringue.
  • Pack size: 200G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Whipping Cream (Milk) (40%), Raspberry Compote (19%) [Raspberry, Sugar, Water, Glucose Syrup, Cornflour, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Flavouring, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Anthocyanins)], Belgian White Chocolate (15%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Dried Whole Milk, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Rapeseed Oil, Meringue [Sugar, Pasteurised Egg White], Water, Sugar, Butteroil (Milk), Flavouring, Beef Gelatine.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

200g e (2x100g)

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne pot (100g)
Energy1678kJ / 404kcal1678kJ / 404kcal
Fat30.6g30.6g
Saturates15.9g15.9g
Carbohydrate29.4g29.4g
Sugars25.7g25.7g
Fibre0.5g0.5g
Protein2.6g2.6g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here