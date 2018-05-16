Wicked Kitchen Chargrilled Butternut & Bean Stew 405G

- Energy1792kJ 429kcal21%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 442kJ / 106kcal
Product Description
- Butter beans, borlotti beans, pepper, courgette and lentils in a tomato sauce with chargrilled butternut squash, kale, black olives and SunBlush® marinated tomato, served with garlic and thyme breadcrumbs.
- GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi, we're Derek & Chad. We're chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legend. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Butternut squash & butter bean stew with roasted garlic & thyme breadcrumbs, Kalamata olives, SunBlush® tomatoes and kale
- Pack size: 405G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Butter Beans (12%), Chargrilled Butternut (9%) [Butternut Squash, Rapeseed Oil, Dried Onion, Sage, Salt, Brown Sugar, Garlic Purée, Black Pepper], Borlotti Beans (8%), Tomato, Kale, Black Lentils, Onion, SunBlush® Marinated Tomatoes [Tomato, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Dried Garlic, Oregano], Tomato Paste, Chargrilled Red Pepper, Chargrilled Yellow Pepper, Sundried Tomatoes, Chargrilled Courgette, Rapeseed Oil, Breadcrumbs [Wheat Flour, Sunflower Oil, Salt, Yeast, Antioxidant (Rosemary Extract)], Sunflower Oil, Basil, Garlic Purée, Cornflour, Kalamata Olives, Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Salt, Sugar, Thyme, Concentrated Lemon Juice, White Wine Vinegar, Red Wine Vinegar, Ground Oregano, Smoked Paprika, Garlic Powder, Extra Virgin Olive Oil.
Wheat Flour contains: Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Thiamin, Niacin.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: 800W 4 mins / 900W 4 mins.
Peel back film, remove dressing pot and replace film.
Heat on full power.
Stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Drizzle with dressing and serve.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Warnings
Recycling info
Sleeve. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
405g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack (405g)
|Energy
|442kJ / 106kcal
|1792kJ / 429kcal
|Fat
|4.7g
|18.9g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|10.9g
|44.3g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|14.5g
|Fibre
|2.9g
|11.7g
|Protein
|3.5g
|14.3g
|Salt
|0.7g
|2.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
