Tesco Fire Pit 4 BBQ Flatbreads 280g

- Energy781kJ 185kcal9%
- Fat3.4g5%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars2.3g3%
- Salt0.4g7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1116kJ / 265kcal
Product Description
- 4 Plain flatbreads made with chipotle chilli seasoning.
- BBQ
- Pack size: 280G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Gluten, Wheat Fibre, Spirit Vinegar, Chipotle Chilli Seasoning (1.5%) [Sugar, Paprika, Tomato Powder, Smoked Paprika, Onion Powder, Red Pepper, Cumin, Black Pepper, Chilli, Cayenne Pepper, Smoked Salt, Garlic Powder, Paprika Extract, Chipotle Chilli, Chilli Extract], Yeast, Preservatives (Calcium Propionate, Potassium Sorbate), Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Calcium Phosphate), Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Wheat Starch.
Allergy Information
- May contain milk. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Legal information
Packaged in a protective atmosphere
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. defrost for 2 hours in a cool, dry place Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Once opened, consume within 24 hours. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Grill
Instructions: 2 mins. Sprinkle the bread with water. Place under a pre-heated medium grill for 2 minutes, turning occasionally.
Cooking Precautions
- Do not reheat
Number of uses
4 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle
Net Contents
280g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One flatbread (70g)
|Energy
|1116kJ / 265kcal
|781kJ / 185kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|3.4g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|41.5g
|29.1g
|Sugars
|3.3g
|2.3g
|Fibre
|6.8g
|4.8g
|Protein
|10.5g
|7.4g
|Salt
|0.6g
|0.4g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
