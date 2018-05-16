Tesco Finest 2 Choc & Salted Caramel Pots 200g

- Energy1162kJ 278kcal14%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1162kJ / 278kcal
Product Description
- T,Fin* 2 Choc & Sltd Caramel Pots 200g
- Layers of smooth salted caramel sauce and Belgian milk and dark chocolate mousse topped with a layer of milk and dark Belgian chocolate ganache and hand decorated with gold lustred dark chocolate curls.
- Salted caramel sauce layered with Belgian chocolate mousse and Belgian chocolate ganache, finished with gold lustred dark chocolate curls.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Salted Caramel Sauce (27%) [Water, Sugar, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Glucose Syrup, Butter (Milk), Skimmed Milk, Cornflour, Salt, Caramelised Sugar, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring, Milk Sugar], Water, Whipping Cream (Milk), Belgian Dark Chocolate (6%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Belgian Milk Chocolate (5%) [Sugar, Dried Whole Milk, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Sugar, Belgian Dark Chocolate Curls (2.5%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Butteroil (Milk), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Glucose Syrup, Dried Skimmed Milk, Maltodextrin, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder, Beef Gelatine, Humectant (Glycerol), Emulsifier (Lactic Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dextrose, Cornflour, Palm Oil, Colours (Titanium Dioxide, Iron Oxide).
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and nuts.For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Pot. Recycle Carton. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e (2x100g)
Nutrition
