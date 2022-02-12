We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Nakd Almond Macaroon Fruit & Nut Bars 4X35g

2(1)Write a review
image 1 of Nakd Almond Macaroon Fruit & Nut Bars 4X35g
£ 2.50
£1.79/100g

Product Description

  • Raw fruit & nut bar with almonds
  • Are you a lover of all things almond? Are sweet, dessert inspired snacks some of your faves? Then you'll go nuts for our scrumptious Nakd Almond Macaroon fruit and nut bars!
  • Be transported to your dream patisserie with these delicious and chewy almond snack bars. Made by smooshing together almonds, cashews, dates, and raisins.. and that's it! Only the finest, 100% natural ingredients are used in these cereal bars. Yum!
  • They encompass the delightful smell of a bakery and taste just like a squidgy and moist cookie, yet they're gluten free, wheat free, dairy free and vegan friendly so everyone can enjoy them!
  • That's not all! Made with absolutely no added sugar, and counting as one of your five a day, these gorgeous, guilt-free nut bars pair perfectly with a cup of tea or coffee. You'll certainly want to make these beauties your daily, healthy vegan snacks for elevenses.
  • We want everyone to find their snack soulmate, so whether you're a choc-a-holic, craving cake or nuts for berries, there's a Nakd bar for you.
  • They're made from 100% natural ingredients - just fruit and nuts smooshed together. Remarkable! How does this compare to your usual snack or cereal bar?
  • Dates and almonds not from EU.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Board, FSC® C014207
  • 100% natural ingredients - go on, check out my ingredients!
  • No added sugar - only natural sweetness
  • Gluten Free
  • Dairy Free
  • 1 of your 5 a day
  • Kosher - KLBD
  • Pack size: 140G
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Dates 57%, Almonds 20%, Raisins 16%, Cashews 7%, A hint of natural flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain traces of Soya, Peanuts, other Nuts & the odd shell or pit piece

Storage

Best before: see side of pack

Name and address

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Return to

  • Natural Balance Foods,
  • 45 Grosvenor Road,
  • St Albans,
  • Hertfordshire,
  • AL1 3AW.

Net Contents

4 x 35g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 35g
Energy 1606kJ562kJ
-384kcal134kcal
Fat 15.0g5.2g
of which saturates 1.7g0.6g
Carbohydrate 52.4g18.3g
of which sugars 50.2g17.6g
Fibre 6.0g2.1g
Protein 6.9g2.4g
Salt 0.05g0.02g
View all Snack, Nuts & Fruit Bars

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

1 Review

Average of 2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Good texture , packed with flavour , waaayyyyy too

2 stars

Good texture , packed with flavour , waaayyyyy too sweet , very sickly I couldn’t finish it and had to throw them away.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here