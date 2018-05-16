Tesco Fire Pit Counter Minted Lamb Kebabs 40G

- Energy302kJ 73kcal4%
Product Description
- Reformed minced lamb kebabs with a mint flavoured seasoning.
- Minted Lamb Kebabs
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS:
Lamb (84%), Water, Dried Potato, Rice Flour, Sugar, Mint, Flavouring, Parsley, Salt, Onion Powder, Yeast Extract, Paprika, Garlic Powder, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite).
Made using fresh and frozen meat
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
1 Servings
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
40g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|kebabs (31g **)
|Energy
|975kJ / 234kcal
|302kJ / 73kcal
|Fat
|15.1g
|4.7g
|Saturates
|7.5g
|2.3g
|Carbohydrate
|4.3g
|1.3g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|0.3g
|Protein
|19.7g
|6.1g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 40g typically weighs 31g.
|-
|-
