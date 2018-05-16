Gü Light Double Chocolate Desserts 2x78g

Product Description
- GU LIGHT DBL/CHOC DESSERT 2x78g
- All our iconic Gü packaging is fully recyclable, although we know most of you love to keep the ramekins and re-use them at home! Share your Gü ramekin re-use creations with us on Instagram @gupuds or on our website at www.gupuds.com
- Gü Light Double Chocolate Desserts: A light and creamy dessert made of a smooth double chocolate layer and a delicious chocolate ganache
- At Gü, we've perfected the art of the perfect dessert. Our patisserie chefs craft all our desserts, so you get intense flavour in every spoonful, with each dessert featuring our iconic layers.
- We've been creating restaurant quality, wickedly indulgent desserts since 2003. Our indulgent desserts range features Cheesecakes, Hot Desserts, Mousse, Free From Desserts, Light Low Calorie Desserts and Bakery Inspirations.
- If you're ever wondering if a Gü Light Double Chocolate Dessert is acceptable at 11 am, just know that somewhere, somebody is tucking into a Gü every single second...
- We've got a dessert for everyone and our Light range mean you can enjoy our desserts more often. Try our low-calorie desserts. You can choose from Light Strawberry & Vanilla, Light Lemon & Blueberry, Light Mango, Mandarin & Passion Fruit, Light Blackcurrant & Raspberry and Light Double Chocolate.
- Gü is a registered trademark of Noble Desserts Holdings Limited.
- Pack size: 156G
Information
Ingredients
Whole Milk (25.5%), Water, Dark Chocolate (17%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Full Fat Soft Cheese (13%) (Full Fat Soft Cheese (Milk), Modified Starch, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)), Dark chocolate (6.5%) (Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin)), Milk Chocolate (6%) (Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Mass, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Flavouring), Mascarpone Cheese (5%) (Mascarpone Cheese (Milk), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)), Sugar, Modified Starch, Beef Gelatine, Starch, Agar, Fat-Reduced Cocoa Powder, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)
Allergy Information
- Manufactured on a site that handles Nuts., Contains: Milk, Soya, Wheat, May contain: Nuts, Eggs See ingredients list in Bold
Storage
Keep me chilled, 0 - 5°C. Don't freeze me.
Produce of
Made in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Eat me cold.
Warnings
- Handle glass ramekin with care.
Name and address
- Gü,
- Shepherds Building,
- London,
- W14 0DA.
Return to
- For more information, or to get in touch swing by www.gupuds.com
Net Contents
2 x 78g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per 78g ramekin
|Energy
|1041kJ
|812kJ
|-
|249kcal
|194kcal
|Fat (g)
|15
|12
|of which saturates (g)
|9.4
|7.3
|Carbohydrate (g)
|23
|18
|of which sugars
|20
|16
|Fibre (g)
|1.8
|1.4
|Protein (g)
|4.3
|3.4
|Salt (g)
|0.15
|0.12
Safety information
